Chinese Entrepreneurs Alliance calls for further strengthening of exchanges between women and youth





BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – February 21, 2021): In an effort to further expand the existing people-to-people ties between China and Pakistan, an association of Chinese entrepreneurs has insisted on strengthening contacts and exchanges between women and young people. , sports, personalities and cultural organizations. The two countries enjoy a unique friendship and a strategic cooperative partnership in all weather. However, these links could be further widened in the fields of education, interpersonal contacts and exchanges, especially between women and young people. These views were expressed by Zhang Na, vice chairman of the Youth Committee of the Association of Entrepreneurs, in an interview here on Sunday. Zhang Na, who has long wanted to help bring China closer to the rest of the world, is determined to use its strengths to further strengthen people-to-people contacts and cultural ties between China and Pakistan. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan, and she intends to invite Pakistani women and youth to better understand China. In March 2020, when the Covid-19 epidemic was initially brought under control in China, Zhang Na began to pay attention to efforts to prevent and control the pandemic abroad. She and a few like-minded friends ran together, raised funds from different sides, and actively contributed to China’s strength in fighting the epidemic in various countries. So far, they have donated bundles of supplies to ten countries, including Pakistan, Myanmar, Bahrain, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina and the ‘Albania. For Pakistan, Zhang Na says she wants to play her part in bringing people from two countries together, adding, “Our two countries support each other and have stood at arm’s length for the past seven decades.” She noted that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a flagship project of the Belt and Road initiative launched by President Xi Jinping. China cooperates with Pakistan and provides economic assistance within the corridor. “There is also a need to improve the interaction between the peoples of two countries, especially women who have excelled in their respective fields,” she added. After learning that Pakistan had been affected by the Covid-19 epidemic, Zhang Na felt that she should help the local population and develop the traditional friendship between China and Pakistan and the two peoples through practical actions. . “Many of our Chinese entrepreneurs are passionate and would love to have the opportunity to donate anti-epidemic materials including masks, protective clothing, gloves, hand sanitizer to those in need. After much effort, the donated materials were finally handed over to the relevant officials. Zhang Na also believes in the facilitation of women in education and health wants to help Pakistani women, especially young girls, through local organizations that work for the well-being of women. “The world is one big family. What we need most at the moment is solidarity between countries, mutual aid and humanitarian solidarity,” she added.

