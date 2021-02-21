BJP passes resolution praising PM Modi for farm laws and handling COVID-19









By Kumar Gaurav, Ashoke Raj |

Update: 21 Feb 2021 17:47 IS

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at its bureau members meeting on Sunday passed a resolution thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the three laws on agriculture, handling COVID-19 and government stance in the middle of India and China deadlock.

At the meeting held at the NDMC Congress Center, here, the party also appreciated the Modi government’s response to the India-China standoff and the steps taken to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, making India self-sufficient.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the meeting of members of the BJP National Bureau, Organization of State Secretaries General, State Presidents, in charge and co-charge of States here at the NDMC Congress Center. The meeting was chaired by party chairman JP Nadda.

The meeting, which was opened by Prime Minister Modi, began with leaders paying tribute to those who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to sources, Prime Minister Modi has called on BJP supporters and leaders to put all their strength on the ground rather than sit in their respective offices. He also spoke about agricultural laws and the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal and other states, sources said.

“After the Prime Minister’s speech, discussions took place on the upcoming elections for the Assembly in the States, Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan, and on agricultural laws. The group’s meetings in the state and future events will be discussed and announced, ”BJP National Secretary General Arun Singh said at a press conference after the meeting.

BJP vice chairman Raman Singh said the upcoming elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Pondicherry were discussed at the meeting.

The officials expressed confidence that the BJP will win the elections in West Bengal. We will also win the ballot box in Assam. A political resolution was adopted at the meeting in which the party praised the measures taken. by Narendra Modi government during the COVID pandemic and the subsequent step taken for Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan, ”he said.

“The BJP has also welcomed the Modi government for three agricultural laws. This (farmers protest) is politically influenced. The country’s farmers are happy with the laws. The laws are welcomed in different parts of the country. I think there are has a plot of Congress and leftist parties to keep this agitation alive, ”he added.

Referring to the India-China standoff, Singh said a resolution was passed appreciating the Modi government’s response and the government’s position in the midst of the standoff. (ANI)







