Jokowi defines 45 PP and 4 Perpres as Ciptaker law enforcement regulations





Suara.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) promulgated 45 government regulations (PP) and 4 presidential regulations (Perpres) as implementing regulations following the publication of the law number 11 of 2020 concerning the creation of jobs or the Ciptaker law . In his statement, the head of the State Secretariat’s public relations office hopes that the regulations implementing the ciptaker law will have a positive impact on the economy. “The President has established implementing regulations for the Job Creation Act, which includes 45 government regulations and 4 presidential regulations, which are expected to have an immediate impact on efforts to restore the national economy and become a impetus for the awakening of the Indonesian. Nation, ”the State Department’s Public Relations Office wrote on Sunday (2/21/2021). The State Department’s Public Relations Office said implementing the Ciptaker Act required several implementing technical regulations covering a number of sectors. Therefore, 45 PP and 4 Perpres were adopted. Also read:

Quoting Jokowi’s words on flooding, Eko Kuntadhi: Dijadiin Tameng Anies “It covers among others the sector of risk-based business licenses; the convenience, protection and empowerment of cooperatives and SMEs; taxation that promotes ease of doing business; land use planning; the environment and forestry; the land sector; and the labor sector. ” he wrote. The 45 government regulations are stipulated as follows: Government Regulation Number 5 of 2021 Regarding the Implementation of Risk-Based Business Licenses Government Regulation No. 6 of 2021 Regarding the Implementation of Business Licenses in the Regions Government Regulation Number 7 of 2021 on the Facilitation, Protection and Empowerment of Cooperatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Government regulation number 8 of 2021 concerning the authorized capital of enterprises and the registration of the establishment, modification and dissolution of enterprises that meet the criteria for micro and small enterprises Government regulation number 9 of 2021 regarding tax treatment to facilitate the conduct of business Government regulation number 10 of 2021 concerning regional taxes and regional levies within the framework of the support for the ease of doing business and regional services Government regulation number 11 of 2021 concerning village businesses Government regulation number 12 of 2021 concerning the modifications to government regulation number 14 of 2016 concerning the implementation of residential and settlement areas Government regulation number 13 of 2021 regarding the implementation of apartments Government regulation number 14 of 2021 concerning the modifications of government regulation number 22 of 2020 concerning the implementing regulations of law number 2 of 2017 concerning construction services Government Regulation No.15 of 2021 Regarding the Implementing Regulations of Law No.6 of 2017 Regarding Architects Government Regulation No. 16 of 2021 Concerning the Implementing Regulation of Law No. 28 of 2002 on Buildings Government Regulation No.17 of 2021 Regarding the Fourth Amendment of Government Regulation No.15 of 2005 Regarding Toll Roads Government Regulation Number 18 of 2021 regarding management rights, land rights, apartments and land registration Government Regulation number 19 of 2021 concerning the implementation of the acquisition of land for the purposes of development of public interest Government regulation number 20 of 2021 concerning the control of neglected areas and lands Government regulation number 21 of 2021 concerning the implementation of spatial planning Government regulation number 22 of 2021 concerning the implementation of environmental protection and management Government regulation number 23 of 2021 concerning the implementation of forestry Government Regulation No. 24 of 2021 Regarding Procedures for Imposing Administrative Sanctions and Procedures Relating to State Non-Tax Revenue from Administrative Fines in the Forestry Sector Government regulation number 25 of 2021 regarding the implementation of the energy sector and mineral resources Government regulation number 26 of 2021 concerning the implementation of the agricultural sector Government regulation number 27 of 2021 concerning the implementation of the maritime and fishing sector Government regulation number 28 of 2021 concerning the implementation of the industrial sector Government regulation number 29 of 2021 concerning the implementation of the commerce sector Government regulation number 30 of 2021 concerning the implementation of the road traffic and transport sector Government regulation number 31 of 2021 concerning the implementation of the maritime sector Government regulation number 32 of 2021 concerning the implementation of the aviation sector Government regulation number 33 of 2021 regarding the implementation of the railway sector Government regulation number 34 of 2021 regarding the use of foreign workers Government Regulation number 35 of 2021 concerning specific working time agreements, transfer, working time and rest time, and termination of employment Government regulation number 36 of 2021 concerning salaries Government regulation number 37 of 2021 regarding the implementation of the job loss guarantee program Government regulation number 38 of 2021 regarding accompanying accounts for Umrah travel expenses Government regulation number 39 of 2021 concerning the implementation of the halal product guarantee sector Government regulation number 40 of 2021 concerning the implementation of special economic zones Government regulation number 41 of 2021 concerning the implementation of free zones and free ports Government regulation number 42 of 2021 regarding the facility of national strategic projects Government regulation number 43 of 2021 concerning the resolution of inconsistencies in land use planning, forest areas, permits and / or land rights Government Regulation Number 44 of 2021 on the Implementation of the Ban on Monopoly Practices and Unfair Business Competition Government regulation number 45 of 2021 concerning the implementation of geospatial information Government regulation number 46 of 2021 concerning post, telecommunications and broadcasting Government regulation number 47 of 2021 regarding the implementation of hospitalization Government regulation number 48 of 2021 concerning the third modification of government regulation number 31 of 2013 concerning the implementing regulations of law number 6 of 2011 concerning immigration Government Regulation No. 49 of 2021 on the Tax Treatment of Transactions Involving Investment Management Institutions and / or their Owned Entities As for the 4 Perpres, among others: Presidential Regulation No. 9 of 2021 on the Agency for the Acceleration of Housing Management Presidential Regulation Number 10 of 2021 concerning the field of investment affairs Presidential Regulation No. 11 of 2021 Concerning Cooperation Between Central Government and State-Owned Enterprises for the Provision of Basic Geospatial Information Presidential Regulation No. 12 of 2021 Regarding Amendments to Presidential Regulation No. 16 of 2018 Regarding Public Procurement of Goods / Services







