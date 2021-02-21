Biden’s first month shows harshness on China as policy review continues – world

Much of the first month of US President Joe Biden’s administration was spent turning the page on the unilateral “America First” foreign policy of his predecessor Donald Trump and his unpredictable leadership style.

But the Biden administration has made it clear that it will inherit its predecessor’s hard line towards China, while how it plans to engage with North Korea remains unclear.

“I have the impression that we are seeing a trend of harshness continuing against China,” Japanese Ambassador to the United States Koji Tomita said on Friday, comparing with the Trump administration who saw an escalation of the confrontation with China on various fronts, and virtually no cooperation towards the end of its presidency.

What is different from the Trump era, however, is that the Biden administration “seeks to work in consultation with its allies as part of its relations with China,” the ambassador said at a conference. online press release.

In a speech on Friday, which became his first speech to a global audience since taking office on Jan.20, Biden brought together countries in Asia and Europe to prepare together for what he sees as a ” long-term strategic competition with China, ”citing the need to tackle Beijing’s“ economic abuse and coercion ”.

He also signaled in his recent telephone conversations with Chinese President Xi Jinping that he would soon be defending American values ​​such as human rights and democracy and warned during a televised event in possible “repercussions” for the repression of China, as against Muslims. Uyghur minority in its region of Xinjiang.

On the security front, the Biden administration has pledged its “rock solid” commitment to Taiwan, a democratic, self-governing island facing pressure from Beijing, and has repeatedly asserted to Japan that the U.S. defense commitment extends to China controlled by Japan. – said the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.

The US Navy’s so-called freedom of navigation operations in the South China Sea have also been carried out twice in the past month, based on announcements from the 7th Fleet, in a bid to challenge the claims and Chinese actions in disputed waters.

This U.S. Navy photo released April 29, 2020 shows the Arleigh-Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) conducting ongoing operations April 28, 2020 in the South China Sea. Barry is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of ​​operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. A US Navy guided-missile destroyer sailed in waters near the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea, disputing China’s claim to the area, the Navy said on April 29, 2020. The USS Barry undertook what we call (Agence France Presse / Samuel Hardgrove)

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in late January that a “new American approach” was needed towards China to deal with the Asian economic powerhouse which “is becoming more and more authoritarian in its country and more assertive abroad “.

But some foreign policy experts have said that crafting a new policy is the “real challenge” for Biden’s team, given its desire to explore cooperation with Beijing in areas that serve China’s interests. America, maybe issues like climate change.

Biden’s climate envoy John Kerry said the United States must deal with China about global warming as a “critical autonomous issue,” but denied any compromise with U.S. concerns such as the theft of intellectual property and other disturbing behavior.

“Now the question, of course, is that if you have a policy that on the one hand is hard on Beijing, how can you get the concessions you hope for on issues where you see there is mutual benefit? ? ” said James Lindsay, senior vice president of the Council on Foreign Relations, a US think tank.

He also said that working with allies and partners to develop common policies so that China abides by the same international rules is something “easier said than done”.

“You not only have to get an agreement to do something, you also have to agree on what is going to be done, who is going to do it and who is going to take the note. So this diplomacy will be very complicated,” he added.

Regarding North Korea, the Biden administration is also conducting what it called a “deep” political review, stressing that its goal will be to reduce the threat to the United States and its allies, to improve the life of the North Korean and South Korean populations while maintaining its commitment to the denuclearization of Pyongyang.

In both of the China and North Korea policy reviews, the Biden administration has not shown a clear timeline for when the process will end.

Psaki said on Wednesday that the White House was “in no rush” to decide on its approach to China because its current goal is to communicate with US allies and partners. State Department spokesman Ned Price also said consultations with allies such as Japan and South Korea were continuing on North Korea issues.

But even as the Biden administration intensifies its efforts to revitalize its network of allies and partnerships to deal with the emerging challenges of what it calls a “position of strength,” the security situation in the region appears to be deteriorating.

Concerns are growing in Japan and neighboring countries over an escalation in maritime disputes following Beijing’s implementation on February 1 of a new law that explicitly allows the Chinese Coast Guard to use weapons against foreign ships which they consider to be entering Chinese waters illegally.

The United States said on Friday it would join Japan and others in expressing concern over the controversial law, but Chinese Coast Guard vessels continued to be spotted in Japanese territorial waters near the Senkaku Islands this weekend.

North Korea, for its part, has not tested intercontinental ballistic missiles and nuclear devices since 2017, but the secret country is expected to have continued to hone its military capabilities as nuclear negotiations with the Trump administration are in the throes ‘dead end.

Lindsay said that US allies are unlikely to be alarmed by the ongoing policy review process, as they understand that it takes time for all new US presidencies to “get their policies in order.” “.

Administrations need time to build their staff as many senior officials need to be confirmed by the Senate, and allies are likely aware that Biden also faces challenges at home, including the need to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control. and put the economic recovery. back on track.

But Lindsay admitted that concerns could be heightened “if the strategic reviews drag on without any conclusions, or if events arise that the Biden administration is slow to address or gets it wrong.”

“So while most American allies, friends and partners will be patient, this patience will have its limits,” he added.