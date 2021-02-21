Hundreds of mourners attend funeral of prominent Islamic scholar

Hundreds, including President Erdogan, gathered in Istanbul without social distancing for the funeral of a prominent Islamic scholar, without social distancing.

Muhammed Emin Sarac died at his home on Friday after a battle with Covid-19.

The eminent hadith scholar was a preacher at the Fatih Mosque in Istanbul where the Sunday funeral was held.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends the funeral ceremony for prominent Islamic scholar Muhammed Emin Sarac at the Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey on February 21

Erdogan was one of hundreds who gathered for the funeral, with participants wearing masks but not observing social distancing.

Sarac was a close friend of Erdogan who had known him from school, with the president saying he had “benefited greatly” from his teachings.

Turkey has recorded more than 2.6 million confirmed cases of Covid with 27,983 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

In the past week alone, the country recorded 51,980 cases and 606 deaths.

Turkey aims to procure 105 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of April, its health minister said on Friday, adding that Ankara would also receive some 800,000 doses of vaccines developed by Pfizer and BioNTech this this month.

Ankara launched a national immunization program last month that has so far delivered a first dose to some 5.5 million people. More than one million people have received the second dose of the vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech Ltd in China, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

Speaking to the Sabah newspaper, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Turkey plans to purchase an additional 105 million doses by the end of April, but did not specify which vaccines will be obtained. He said Turks would have the option to choose between the Sinovac and BioNTech plans once both are available.

“At the end of April, a purchase of 105 million doses of the vaccine is planned,” Koca said. “About 800,000 doses of vaccine (BioNTech) are expected to arrive this month,” he said.

Koca said Turkey was preparing to administer 35 million shots in March.

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday Turkey will begin a gradual return to ‘normal life’ in March, province by province

“Citizens whose round of vaccination is coming will be presented with this option. Their confirmations will be received. This vaccine will also be particularly offered to the 60 and under group, ”he said, referring to BioNTech’s vaccines.

Turkey has ordered 50 million doses of Coronavac from Sinovac and is in talks to buy injections developed by other companies. Ankara has so far received 13 million doses of Coronavac, but no BioNTech injections.

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey would begin a gradual return to “ normal life ” in March, province by province.