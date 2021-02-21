Connect with us

Politics

Hundreds of mourners attend funeral of prominent Islamic scholar

Avatar

Published

6 mins ago

on

By


Hundreds, including President Erdogan, gathered in Istanbul without social distancing for the funeral of a prominent Islamic scholar, without social distancing.

Muhammed Emin Sarac died at his home on Friday after a battle with Covid-19.

The eminent hadith scholar was a preacher at the Fatih Mosque in Istanbul where the Sunday funeral was held.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends the funeral ceremony for prominent Islamic scholar Muhammed Emin Sarac at the Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey on February 21

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends the funeral ceremony for prominent Islamic scholar Muhammed Emin Sarac at the Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey on February 21

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends the funeral ceremony for prominent Islamic scholar Muhammed Emin Sarac at the Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey on February 21

Erdogan was one of hundreds who gathered for the funeral, with participants wearing masks but not observing social distancing.

Erdogan was one of hundreds who gathered for the funeral, with participants wearing masks but not observing social distancing.

Hundreds, including President Erdogan, gathered in Istanbul without social distancing for funeral of prominent Islamic scholar, without social distancing

Hundreds, including President Erdogan, gathered in Istanbul without social distancing for funeral of prominent Islamic scholar, without social distancing

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends the funeral ceremony for prominent Islamic scholar Muhammed Emin Sarac at the Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey on February 21

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends the funeral ceremony for prominent Islamic scholar Muhammed Emin Sarac at the Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey on February 21

Sarac was a close friend of Erdogan who had known him from school, with the president saying he had “benefited greatly” from his teachings.

Erdogan was one of hundreds who gathered for the funeral, with participants wearing masks but not observing social distancing.

Turkey has recorded more than 2.6 million confirmed cases of Covid with 27,983 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

People attend the funeral ceremony of prominent Islamic scholar Muhammed Emin Sarac at the Fatih Mosque in Istanbul

People attend the funeral ceremony of prominent Islamic scholar Muhammed Emin Sarac at the Fatih Mosque in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends the funeral ceremony for prominent Islamic scholar Muhammed Emin Sarac at the Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey on February 21

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends the funeral ceremony for prominent Islamic scholar Muhammed Emin Sarac at the Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey on February 21

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends the funeral ceremony of prominent Islamic scholar Muhammed Emin Sarac at the Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends the funeral ceremony of prominent Islamic scholar Muhammed Emin Sarac at the Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey

In the past week alone, the country recorded 51,980 cases and 606 deaths.

Turkey aims to procure 105 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of April, its health minister said on Friday, adding that Ankara would also receive some 800,000 doses of vaccines developed by Pfizer and BioNTech this this month.

Ankara launched a national immunization program last month that has so far delivered a first dose to some 5.5 million people. More than one million people have received the second dose of the vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech Ltd in China, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends the funeral ceremony of prominent Islamic scholar Muhammed Emin Sarac at the Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends the funeral ceremony of prominent Islamic scholar Muhammed Emin Sarac at the Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends the funeral ceremony of prominent Islamic scholar Muhammed Emin Sarac at the Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends the funeral ceremony of prominent Islamic scholar Muhammed Emin Sarac at the Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey

Erdogan was one of hundreds who gathered for the funeral, with participants wearing masks but not observing social distancing.

Erdogan was one of hundreds who gathered for the funeral, with participants wearing masks but not observing social distancing.

Speaking to the Sabah newspaper, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Turkey plans to purchase an additional 105 million doses by the end of April, but did not specify which vaccines will be obtained. He said Turks would have the option to choose between the Sinovac and BioNTech plans once both are available.

“At the end of April, a purchase of 105 million doses of the vaccine is planned,” Koca said. “About 800,000 doses of vaccine (BioNTech) are expected to arrive this month,” he said.

Koca said Turkey was preparing to administer 35 million shots in March.

The eminent hadith scholar was a preacher at the Fatih Mosque in Istanbul where the Sunday funeral was held

The eminent hadith scholar was a preacher at the Fatih Mosque in Istanbul where the Sunday funeral was held

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday Turkey will begin a gradual return to 'normal life' in March, province by province

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday Turkey will begin a gradual return to ‘normal life’ in March, province by province

“Citizens whose round of vaccination is coming will be presented with this option. Their confirmations will be received. This vaccine will also be particularly offered to the 60 and under group, ”he said, referring to BioNTech’s vaccines.

Turkey has ordered 50 million doses of Coronavac from Sinovac and is in talks to buy injections developed by other companies. Ankara has so far received 13 million doses of Coronavac, but no BioNTech injections.

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey would begin a gradual return to “ normal life ” in March, province by province.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: