UK, with severe poverty issues, difficult to maintain global influence





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) walks past members of the public waiting to receive their vaccine as he visits a COVID-19 vaccination center, the Al-Hikmah Vaccination Center in Batley, England on Monday. A total of 598,389 people in the UK received a first dose of the vaccine on Saturday, the highest daily figure since the deployment began. Photo: AFP When a country has more than 1.5 percent of all households living in deprivation and a third of children under five living below the poverty line, should the country still earn the title of “major power?” “? According to a recent Guardian report, the number of poor UK households more than doubled last year’s figure, from 197,400 to 421,500, reflecting the devastating fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. An earlier BBC report said around 34% of children under five, or 1.3 million, live below the UK poverty line, with London having the worst child poverty rate in this country. age group. The figure is far more miserable than that of a World Bank and UNICEF analysis last year of developing countries, which showed that nearly 20 percent of all children under five live in extremely poor households. The UK poverty issue is not a quirk issue. Rather, it has been leaked several times by the media in recent years. In 2018, an independent expert appointed by the UN spent almost two weeks traveling to the UK to study the poverty situation in the country. The United Nations special rapporteur considered poverty to be “systematic” and “tragic”. As one UK Twitter user put it, these numbers are “shameful”. The once glorious empire upon which the sun never sets enjoys undeserved fame. Today the UK is undoubtedly in one of its most difficult times in history. The initial response to the COVID-19 outbreak by the Boris Johnson administration drew sharp criticism, which already shows the economic difficulties in the country which could not afford any lockdown measures. The outbreak has taken a heavy toll on the UK’s financial sector and bragging services. The UK now has the highest death toll in Europe with more than 120,000 epidemic victims. Its national strength is waning, which has triggered the anxiety and lack of purpose that eventually manifested itself in Brexit. Baffled by the economic fallout, the UK can hardly support the social assistance supposedly given to those living in poverty, especially children. Therefore, the high rate of poverty in the UK is simply not surprising. Nonetheless, British politicians hardly regard the fight against poverty as a political priority. On the contrary, they have focused their political action on the international scene. The UK has maintained high visibility in regional and international issues. While he lacks the capacity to take the lead among the West to find fault with China, he has provoked China on several fronts. Like the United States, the United Kingdom has failed to show due attention to COVID-19 deaths and those living below the poverty line, but has resorted to rights claims human rights regarding China’s policies in its Uighur Autonomous Region of Hong Kong and Xinjiang. Nonetheless, his poverty statistics are the biggest stain on his hypocritical concept of human rights. If a country is rife with poverty, it cannot achieve national prosperity and social stability. The country will also not achieve its ambitions to be “global” and to be “a major power” as a whole. “We are no longer a great power. We never will be,” former British Prime Minister John Major said at a pre-recorded conference at Middle Temple on November 9, 2020. But a tip for the UK regaining its global influence is now to stop interfering in the affairs of other countries with borrowed power when their internal situation is in such a mess.

