



House India Sonia writes to PM Modi: Follow Raj Dharma, reduce excise duties on gasoline and diesel Gandhis' missive to the prime minister came as gasoline prices hit a record high of Rs 97 per liter in Mumbai on Saturday even as diesel broke through Rs 88. Calling the surge in fuel prices "historic and unsustainable," Sonia said it was surprising that prices had risen, despite the fact that international crude oil prices were moderate. (Express file photo) Citing historic and unsustainable levels of fuel prices, Congresswoman Sonia Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, urging him to follow Raj Dharma in partially lowering excise taxes on gasoline and diesel. She said the Center chose to take advantage of the misery and suffering of the people. Gandhis' missive to the prime minister came as gasoline prices hit a record high of Rs 97 per liter in Mumbai on Saturday even as diesel broke through Rs 88. It was the 12th consecutive day of price hikes and the largest daily increase since oil companies began revising rates daily in 2017. Rising fuel prices, she said, are hurting farmers, the poor and the middle and working class, who are grappling with an unprecedented economic slowdown, widespread unemployment, wage cuts and reductions. job losses, high prices and erosion of income. Questioning the rise in fuel prices, given that the price of crude oil is moderate internationally, Gandhi wrote: … it was cruel of governments to refuse to cut fuel prices even when crude oil global collapsed to $ 20 a barrel last year. The NDA government, over the past six and a half years, has increased excise duties on diesel by 820% and gasoline by 258%, Gandhi said. The excise charge alone amounted to Rs 21 lakh crore, which she said has not yet been passed on to the people. The congressional leader said the price of crude oil was almost half of what it was during the tenure of congressional-led governments at the Center. To set the record straight, domestic crude oil production fell to its lowest level in 18 years in 2020, she wrote. Instead, ironically, your government has been overzealous in levying excessive excise taxes on gasoline and diesel, i.e. 33 rupees on every liter of gasoline and 32 rupees on each liter of diesel, which is higher than the base price of these fuels. . It is nothing less than extortion to cover up economic mismanagement. As the main opposition party, I urge you to follow Raj Dharma and reduce fuel prices by partially reducing excise duties, Gandhi said. With PTI inputs.

