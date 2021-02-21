Turkey wants to strengthen cooperation with the United States: Erdogan

The Turkish president said on Saturday that Ankara wanted to “strengthen” cooperation with Washington following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the new US president.

“We want to further strengthen our cooperation with the new US administration on a long-term win-win basis,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a video message sent to an event that marked the launch of a Turkish TV channel American National. Steering Committee or TASC.

“Recently, we have all gone through a process in which the Turkish-American friendship has been seriously tested.

“We could not see the support and solidarity that we expected from our NATO ally, especially in the fight against the terrorist group PKK and its extensions,” Erdogan said.

Turkey expects “a clear position from all our allies, especially after the treacherous terrorist attack in which 13 Turks were martyred last week,” he added.

Erdogan also said that Turkey and the United States share more common interests than their “differences of opinion.”

Last Sunday, the bodies of 13 Turkish citizens were found during Turkey’s counterterrorism operation in Gara, in northern Iraq.

Turkish forces conducted a four-day Claw-Eagle 2 operation in Gara last week to prevent the PKK and other terrorist groups from reestablishing positions used to carry out cross-border terrorist attacks against Turkey.

Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle were launched last June to ensure the security of the Turkish people and borders.

During its more than 30-year campaign of terror against Turkey, the PKK classified as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the EU was responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.