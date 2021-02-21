Republican governor says Trump ‘shouldn’t define’ GOP future





Former President Donald Trump is expected to speak at this week’s conservative political action conference, but some Republicans are already pushing back on his efforts to move the party forward.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, said it would hurt the GOP if its members “let it define us.”

“He has a loud megaphone, but we must have many different voices and in my opinion we cannot let him define us for the future, because that would only further divide our country,” he said. told CNN. “State of the Union.” “And that would hurt our Republican Party.”

Hutchinson, who spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention, said he would not support Trump’s possible presidential candidacy in 2024.

Trump “will only define our party if we let him define our party,” he said.

The conference, known as CPAC and in Orlando, Florida this year is Trump’s first public appearance since he left. Since then, and without a social media platform, he has mostly maintained a low profile, although he has conducted a series of conservative media interviews following the death of radio host Rush Limbaugh.

The speech will also come just weeks after the Senate acquitted Trump in his second impeachment trial. Seven Republicans joined the entire Democratic caucus in condemning him, but the vote fell short of the two-thirds majority needed to secure a conviction.

Accused of inciting the rowdy crowd on Capitol Hill last month, Trump targeted Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., After the trial for condemning his conduct although McConnell voted the acquittal of the former president.

“When necessary and appropriate, I will support the main rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our America First policy,” Trump said in this statement criticizing McConnell. “We want bright, strong, thoughtful, and compassionate leadership.”

In an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press”, former R-Texas Rep. Will Hurd said he believed Trump’s influence over the party in the future would be “very little, if any. “.

“You know he’s a president who lost the House, the Senate, the White House in four years,” Hurd said. “I think the last person to do that was Herbert Hoover. And that was during the Great Depression.”

Hurd said Republicans “have an opportunity” to win new voters, “but we can’t do that if we’re talking about the lies of an election gone wrong or succumbing to conspiracy theories,” he said. -he declares.

But Trump remains largely a popular figure with the Republican base and many of the GOP’s most prominent members of Congress.

House Minority Whip Rep Steve Scalise, R-La., Played Trump’s role in the Jan.6 riot in an interview with ABC’s “This Week” Sunday. Scalise, who recently met the former president at his South Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, told “This Week” that “there is a lot of blame to be done” for the attack.

Allan Smith

