Sri Lankan Muslim Community Expect Prime Minister Imran Khan As Head Of Muslim Ummah





Islamabad, Pakistan: The Sri Lankan Muslim community awaits Prime Minister Imran Khan’s historic visit to Colombo Sri Lanka, and has expressed high expectations with Prime Minister Imran Khan. Speaking to the DND News Agency, a senior reporter of Colombo Yasir Laheer was of the opinion that the Muslim community of Sri Lanka still regards Pakistan as a sister country and appreciated the clear and firm position of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Islamophobia. He said that the Muslims of Sri Lanka Lanka are going through a difficult phase after the Easter attacks and they have been facing difficulties due to their religious background. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is one of the leaders of the Muslim world who has the courage to stand up for Muslims and denounced plots to defame Muslims around the world. He was of the opinion that Prime Minister Imran Khan should also raise the issue of Islamophobia during his visit to Sri Lanka and should tell the Sri Lankan people that neither Islam nor Muslims are terrorists rather than there is a huge plot that portrays Muslims as terrorists. of opinion that Muslims have become vulnerable in Sri Lanka. Pakistan has helped us in our fight against terrorism. Akbar Cassim was of the opinion that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a role model for the Muslims of Sri Lanka and Jinnah is one of the most respected figures of Sri Lankan Muslims.

It is relevant to mention that throughout history Sri Lankan Muslims are well connected with Pakistan and the Pakistani people. Muslims in Sri Lanka and Pakistan have historical relationships as old as the advent of Pakistan and MLM Hashim who was secretary of China Fort Muslim Educational Progress The company sent 70 gems to Jinnah on the occasion of his 70th birthday because Jinnah was a freedom fighter and leader of the Muslim Ummah. Jinnah sent him a thank you letter and hoped that Sri Lanka-Pakistan relations would flourish in the future Shakeel Mohamed, a speaker, was of the opinion that Muslims face problems in Sri Lanka and that the community is facing many challenges. Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Colombo on Monday at an invitation from his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa, the Foreign Ministry confirmed Thursday.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister HE Mahinda Rajapaksa has invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Sri Lanka, which was accepted by the latter, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said during the meeting. his weekly press briefing in Islamabad. Lanka enjoys a close cooperative relationship, deeply rooted in history. High-level exchanges from both sides are the hallmark of this friendly relationship, Chaudhri also said.

Previous PostZamir Kabulov’s visit to Islamabad and the Afghan peace processNext PostHistorical perspectives of terrorism in Balochistan and the future of the CPEC





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos