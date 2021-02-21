Our vision to ensure top quality development in Bengal: PM Modi





“The great soil of West Bengal has nurtured extraordinary individuals who have contributed to national progress,” the prime minister said in a series of tweets.

New Delhi: A day before his visit to West Bengal, bound for the polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the BJP’s vision and efforts were to ensure “top quality development” in the state currently ruled by Congress. of Trinamool under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The Prime Minister will be in the Hooghly district of West Bengal around 4:30 p.m. Monday to inaugurate various rail projects aimed at bolstering the BJP campaign in view of the next Assembly election which is scheduled before the expiration of the Assembly of Status in May of this year. The BJP, which made deep inroads in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by winning 18 of 42 seats, is targeting more than 200 of the 294 assembly seats.

This will be Modi’s second visit to the state in a month. He had addressed his first public gathering in West Bengal on February 7 in the district of East Midnapore. “The great soil of West Bengal has nurtured extraordinary individuals who have contributed to national progress. This is our vision and our efforts to ensure high quality development in West Bengal, ”the Prime Minister said in a series of tweets. From Hooghly, the extension of the Noapara metro to Dakshineswar will be inaugurated, Modi said, adding that this project is special because it will improve access to the sacred temples of Maa Kali in Kalighat and Dakshineswar. “These temples are dynamic symbols of great Indian culture.” Mentioning about two newly built stations in Baranagar and Dakshineswar, the Prime Minister said the stations have many modern facilities that will make “life” even easier because “they have also been designed in an aesthetic way.” The Prime Minister will inaugurate the extension of the metro from Noapara to Dakshineswar and stop the first service on this section. This 4.1 km extension was built at a cost of Rs 464 crore, fully funded by the central government. It will also inaugurate a line between Kalaikunda and Jhargram on a 30 km stretch of the 132 km long Kharagpur-Adityapur Third Line Project of the Southeast Railway, which was sanctioned with an estimated cost of Rs 1,312 crore. . The four stations between Kalaikunda and Jhargram were redeveloped through the construction of four new station buildings, six new bridges above and 11 new platforms, as well as the renovation of the existing infrastructure. The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the doubling of the Azimganj-Khargraghat road section, which is part of the Howrah-Bandel-Azimganj section of the Eastern Railway, which was laid at a project cost of around Rs 240 crore. Modi will then dedicate to the nation the railway line between Dankuni and Baruipara (11.28 kms) of the Howrah-Bardhaman rope line and the line between Rasulpur and Magra (42.42 km) of the Howrah-Bardhaman main line, which serves entrance gate to Kolkata. The line between Rasulpur and Magra was laid at a cost of Rs 759 crore, while the fourth line between Dankuni and Baruipara was laid at a project cost of Rs 195 crore. You can now get handpicked stories Telangana today sureTelegram everyday. Click on the link to subscribe. Click to follow Telangana today Facebook page and Twitter .







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos