Politics
Commentary: Taiwan becomes the biggest test in US-China relations
CLAREMONT, Calif.: The past few weeks have seen rising tensions in East Asian waterways with a group of Chinese aircraft carriers and US warships crossing the Taiwan Strait.
At the same time, in the name of safeguarding China’s sovereignty and maritime rights, Beijing passed a law empowering the Chinese coastguard to board, inspect, and fire at foreign ships in waters claimed by China.
The new law also allows them to demolish structures in other countries built on reefs claimed by China and create exclusion zones to prevent unwanted ships from entering if necessary.
READ: Taiwan demolishes Air Force again after Chinese exercises in South China Sea
READ: Four ex-Taiwanese intelligence officers accused of spying for China
CHINA TESTING THE UNITED STATES
These developments are a first test for US President Joe Biden of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Beijing is wasting no time in checking to what extent it can pursue its sweeping maritime claims and step up pressure on Taiwan before it receives rejection from the new White House.
As a sign of China’s anger at the escalation of US political contacts with Taiwan and recent arms sales to the island, the months of December and January saw several Chinese fighter jets, anti- submarines and bombers fly in the Taiwan air defense zone.
READ: Comment: Xi Jinpings not so bad, actually quite a happy new year in 2020
This is in addition to Beijing’s intrusion into the Taiwans Air Defense Identification Zone on several occasions last June, sending Su-30, J-10 and J-11 fighters in addition to Y surveillance planes. -8 and H-6 bombers, allowing them to test Taiwans air defenses.
According to Beijing, the military exercises in January were a “solemn warning to outside forces” and necessary to “safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity” against foreign interference.
AUGMENTED AMERICAN-CHINA FRICTION
For its part, the Biden administration has shown its support for the continued elevation of unofficial relations with Taiwan by the previous administrations of Donald Trump. Taipeis representative in the United States, Hsiao Bi-khim, attended the Bidens inauguration on January 20, the first of its kind since 1979.
Shortly after that same week, the guided-missile destroyer USS John McCain crossed the Taiwan Strait after crossing a disputed chain of islands in the South China Sea to demonstrate Washington’s commitment to an Indo “Free and open Pacific and its determination to fly, navigate and operate wherever international law permits,” according to a statement from the US Navy’s Seventh Fleet.
In this context of increased friction involving Taiwan, senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi on February 6 stressed to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that this is a key moment in US-China relations and urged states United in upholding the spirit of non-confrontation, while stressing that Taiwan remains the most important and sensitive issue in US-China relations.
How should President Biden respond to these initial challenges from China involving Taiwan?
READ: Commentary: US-China relations – era of engagement is coming to an end
DEMONSTRATE RESOLUTION WITH A CONTINUOUS PRESENCE EXERCISE
For starters, military exercises like last week’s US carrier groups USS Theodore Roosevelt and USS Nimitz in the South China Sea are important in demonstrating Washington’s resolve and commitment to allies and partners in the region amid the China’s aggressive territorial claims.
The two strike groups, made up of 120 aircraft in addition to destroyers and guided missile cruisers, are supposed to demonstrate America’s capabilities in promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific.
Frequent US and Allied Freedom of Navigation Operations (FONOPs) and naval aircraft overflights in waters claimed by Beijing are also needed to send the message that aggressive action will not be tolerated.
READ: Commentary: Sands in South China Sea conflict may change
BOLSTERING TAIWAN DEFENSE CAPABILITIES
Beyond the actions of the US Seventh Fleet, more is needed to improve the Taiwans ‘own defenses in order to communicate to China the Biden administrations’ commitment to Taiwan.
In this sense, the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979 allows the United States to supply arms to Taiwan in the quantity necessary to enable Taiwan to maintain a sufficient self-defense capacity.
As Bradley Bowman and Andrew Stricker of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies reported, the Trump administration approved one of the largest military aid programs in Taiwan – more than US $ 17 billion – involving the sale 66 F-16 fighters, stinger missiles, UPAC-3 missiles, MK 48 torpedoes and M1A2T tanks.
Bowman and Stricker rightly argue that the United States should continue its policy of selling weapons to Taiwan, respecting its obligations under the Taiwan Relations Act.
Washington is also expected to equip Taipei with strong defensive capabilities ranging from anti-ship missiles, cruise missiles, defensive naval mines and short-range air defense systems.
In addition, Taiwan would benefit from training assistance on its enhanced defense capabilities.
READ: Commentary: Parts of Asia will miss Donald Trumps’ strict China policy
MAINTAINING STRATEGIC AMBIGUITY
In the midst of this volatile period, Biden can help deter Chinese aggression by upholding the US doctrine of strategic ambiguity.
As with previous administrations, Mr. Biden may reserve the right to use force to defend Taiwan without foreseeing the circumstances in which Washington would employ military capabilities in a future conflict, thereby altering Beijing’s calculation and possibly compelling its actions.
This will comply with US law under the Taiwan Relations Act which states that any effort to determine Taiwan’s future by other than peaceful means would pose a threat to the peace and security of the Western Pacific region and would be a serious concern for the United States. States.
READ: Commentary: His non-containment pledge of China Joe Biden will focus on
In addition, Washington and Beijing should remove a page from the US-USSR Cold War handbook and make efforts to reduce the risk of escalation over Taiwan and the wider region.
Initially, this may include periodic meetings between the U.S. and Chinese armed forces and the establishment of military hotlines, among other steps.
TAKE A CALIBRATED APPROACH
The Biden administration should refrain from getting drawn into Taiwanese independence claims and avoid provoking Chinese sensitivities toward Taiwan by using a more low-key approach in US-Taiwan relations. Meetings between US and Taiwanese officials should be held with less fanfare.
As Washington will continue to take on Beijing over a number of ongoing areas of concern – including disputed claims in the East and South China Seas, China’s treatment of Hong Kong, the Uyghurs, its Christian population and more again – instigating a loss of face for Beijing. The US cabinet’s high-profile official trips to Taiwan are unproductive for the increasingly complex relationship between the United States and China.
Former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar’s widely covered visit to Taipei last year unnecessarily heightened tensions during a tumultuous time for Trump and Xi. Unfortunately, this Washington mistake further complicates the Taiwan question which has become the biggest challenge to Biden’s Chinese policy to date.
Additionally, non-military approaches can help degrade China’s ongoing efforts to isolate Taiwan from the global community. The Biden administration is expected to strengthen cultural, educational, technological, scientific and economic ties with Taiwan.
Washington should also maintain its support for the observer status the Taiwanese have long sought in global institutions like the World Health Organization.
Finally, the Biden administration should periodically reiterate its commitment to helping Taiwan maintain adequate self-defense capabilities, its support for a peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues, and its focus on strengthening ties with Taiwan.
READ: Commentary: US paid dearly for its absence from Pacific trade deal
Bidens’ team will also have to urge Xi Jinping to engage peacefully with Taiwan’s elected leaders and end his pressure operations against the island nation.
A good start would be to encourage future dialogues between Beijing and Taipei. There is a precedent in this regard, the latest being President X’s landmark 2015 meeting with then Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou in Singapore, where both sides pledged to reduce animosity and maintain peaceful relations between the straits.
So far, Biden has signaled that his administration will take much of Mr. Trump’s approach to Taiwan.
This uplifting of US relations with Taiwan, if executed with the right balance of resolve, tact, and mutual respect towards Beijing, can be an effective approach to maintaining peace in the Taiwan Strait.
Ted Gover, PhD, is Director of the Tribal Administration Program at Claremont Graduate University.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]