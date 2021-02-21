Commentary: Taiwan becomes the biggest test in US-China relations

CLAREMONT, Calif.: The past few weeks have seen rising tensions in East Asian waterways with a group of Chinese aircraft carriers and US warships crossing the Taiwan Strait.

At the same time, in the name of safeguarding China’s sovereignty and maritime rights, Beijing passed a law empowering the Chinese coastguard to board, inspect, and fire at foreign ships in waters claimed by China.

The new law also allows them to demolish structures in other countries built on reefs claimed by China and create exclusion zones to prevent unwanted ships from entering if necessary.

CHINA TESTING THE UNITED STATES

These developments are a first test for US President Joe Biden of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Beijing is wasting no time in checking to what extent it can pursue its sweeping maritime claims and step up pressure on Taiwan before it receives rejection from the new White House.

As a sign of China’s anger at the escalation of US political contacts with Taiwan and recent arms sales to the island, the months of December and January saw several Chinese fighter jets, anti- submarines and bombers fly in the Taiwan air defense zone.

This is in addition to Beijing’s intrusion into the Taiwans Air Defense Identification Zone on several occasions last June, sending Su-30, J-10 and J-11 fighters in addition to Y surveillance planes. -8 and H-6 bombers, allowing them to test Taiwans air defenses.

According to Beijing, the military exercises in January were a “solemn warning to outside forces” and necessary to “safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity” against foreign interference.

AUGMENTED AMERICAN-CHINA FRICTION

For its part, the Biden administration has shown its support for the continued elevation of unofficial relations with Taiwan by the previous administrations of Donald Trump. Taipeis representative in the United States, Hsiao Bi-khim, attended the Bidens inauguration on January 20, the first of its kind since 1979.

The USS John S McCain (right), pictured here in 2017, crossed the Taiwan Strait on Thursday, February 4, 2021 (Photo: AFP / Roslan RAHMAN)

Shortly after that same week, the guided-missile destroyer USS John McCain crossed the Taiwan Strait after crossing a disputed chain of islands in the South China Sea to demonstrate Washington’s commitment to an Indo “Free and open Pacific and its determination to fly, navigate and operate wherever international law permits,” according to a statement from the US Navy’s Seventh Fleet.

In this context of increased friction involving Taiwan, senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi on February 6 stressed to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that this is a key moment in US-China relations and urged states United in upholding the spirit of non-confrontation, while stressing that Taiwan remains the most important and sensitive issue in US-China relations.

How should President Biden respond to these initial challenges from China involving Taiwan?

DEMONSTRATE RESOLUTION WITH A CONTINUOUS PRESENCE EXERCISE

For starters, military exercises like last week’s US carrier groups USS Theodore Roosevelt and USS Nimitz in the South China Sea are important in demonstrating Washington’s resolve and commitment to allies and partners in the region amid the China’s aggressive territorial claims.

The two strike groups, made up of 120 aircraft in addition to destroyers and guided missile cruisers, are supposed to demonstrate America’s capabilities in promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Frequent US and Allied Freedom of Navigation Operations (FONOPs) and naval aircraft overflights in waters claimed by Beijing are also needed to send the message that aggressive action will not be tolerated.

BOLSTERING TAIWAN DEFENSE CAPABILITIES

Beyond the actions of the US Seventh Fleet, more is needed to improve the Taiwans ‘own defenses in order to communicate to China the Biden administrations’ commitment to Taiwan.

In this sense, the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979 allows the United States to supply arms to Taiwan in the quantity necessary to enable Taiwan to maintain a sufficient self-defense capacity.

As Bradley Bowman and Andrew Stricker of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies reported, the Trump administration approved one of the largest military aid programs in Taiwan – more than US $ 17 billion – involving the sale 66 F-16 fighters, stinger missiles, UPAC-3 missiles, MK 48 torpedoes and M1A2T tanks.

Bowman and Stricker rightly argue that the United States should continue its policy of selling weapons to Taiwan, respecting its obligations under the Taiwan Relations Act.

China regards autonomous and democratic Taiwan as part of its territory – to be assimilated one day, by force if necessary. (Photo: AFP / Sam Yeh)



Washington is also expected to equip Taipei with strong defensive capabilities ranging from anti-ship missiles, cruise missiles, defensive naval mines and short-range air defense systems.

In addition, Taiwan would benefit from training assistance on its enhanced defense capabilities.

MAINTAINING STRATEGIC AMBIGUITY

In the midst of this volatile period, Biden can help deter Chinese aggression by upholding the US doctrine of strategic ambiguity.

As with previous administrations, Mr. Biden may reserve the right to use force to defend Taiwan without foreseeing the circumstances in which Washington would employ military capabilities in a future conflict, thereby altering Beijing’s calculation and possibly compelling its actions.

This will comply with US law under the Taiwan Relations Act which states that any effort to determine Taiwan’s future by other than peaceful means would pose a threat to the peace and security of the Western Pacific region and would be a serious concern for the United States. States.

In addition, Washington and Beijing should remove a page from the US-USSR Cold War handbook and make efforts to reduce the risk of escalation over Taiwan and the wider region.

Initially, this may include periodic meetings between the U.S. and Chinese armed forces and the establishment of military hotlines, among other steps.

TAKE A CALIBRATED APPROACH

The Biden administration should refrain from getting drawn into Taiwanese independence claims and avoid provoking Chinese sensitivities toward Taiwan by using a more low-key approach in US-Taiwan relations. Meetings between US and Taiwanese officials should be held with less fanfare.

Just days after taking office, US President Joe Biden and his senior security officials underscored support for the allies of Japan, South Korea and Taiwan and signaled Washington’s rejection of territorial claims China’s challenged in these areas. (Photo: AFP / MANDEL NGAN)

As Washington will continue to take on Beijing over a number of ongoing areas of concern – including disputed claims in the East and South China Seas, China’s treatment of Hong Kong, the Uyghurs, its Christian population and more again – instigating a loss of face for Beijing. The US cabinet’s high-profile official trips to Taiwan are unproductive for the increasingly complex relationship between the United States and China.

Former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar’s widely covered visit to Taipei last year unnecessarily heightened tensions during a tumultuous time for Trump and Xi. Unfortunately, this Washington mistake further complicates the Taiwan question which has become the biggest challenge to Biden’s Chinese policy to date.

Additionally, non-military approaches can help degrade China’s ongoing efforts to isolate Taiwan from the global community. The Biden administration is expected to strengthen cultural, educational, technological, scientific and economic ties with Taiwan.

Washington should also maintain its support for the observer status the Taiwanese have long sought in global institutions like the World Health Organization.

Finally, the Biden administration should periodically reiterate its commitment to helping Taiwan maintain adequate self-defense capabilities, its support for a peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues, and its focus on strengthening ties with Taiwan.

Bidens’ team will also have to urge Xi Jinping to engage peacefully with Taiwan’s elected leaders and end his pressure operations against the island nation.

A good start would be to encourage future dialogues between Beijing and Taipei. There is a precedent in this regard, the latest being President X’s landmark 2015 meeting with then Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou in Singapore, where both sides pledged to reduce animosity and maintain peaceful relations between the straits.

So far, Biden has signaled that his administration will take much of Mr. Trump’s approach to Taiwan.

This uplifting of US relations with Taiwan, if executed with the right balance of resolve, tact, and mutual respect towards Beijing, can be an effective approach to maintaining peace in the Taiwan Strait.

Ted Gover, PhD, is Director of the Tribal Administration Program at Claremont Graduate University.