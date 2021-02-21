Boris Johnson to announce ‘four tests’ defining speed of lockdown eases in England





Health Coronavirus The Prime Minister is expected to announce a four-test approach to easing lockdown restrictions on Monday, with the UK government likely to prioritize students returning to school and reconnecting with family. Sunday February 21, 2021, 10:30 p.m. Boris Johnson will outline his proposals for the cautious easing of lockdown restrictions in a speech in the House of Commons following a Cabinet meeting on Monday morning. This will be the first lockdown route map of the week, ahead of Nicola Sturgeons' planned announcement Tuesday of the Scottish Government's new policy framework at Holyrood. The prime minister also previously indicated that schools, which will partially return on Monday, family contacts and non-essential businesses will be high on her list of priorities. Boris Johnson is set to announce the UK government's exit from lockdown. Coronavirus in Scotland: Young children return to school on the basis of 'biased' studies The two leaders said they would be data-driven in deciding when to lift restrictions, with Mr Johnson listing four tests for the easing measures, with data scrutiny at every step before a decision is made. taken. The ministers will assess the success of the vaccine deployment, evidence of vaccine efficacy, new variants and infection rates before moving on to the next step. The effectiveness of vaccines will be defined as if they are successful in reducing hospitalizations and deaths in those vaccinated, with the level of infection rate at a level that "would not risk an increase in hospitalizations". The tests are currently being met, the UK government said, allowing the first easing to take place on March 8, when English pupils are generally expected to return to school. Mr Johnson will say: Today I will set out a roadmap for us to get out of lockdown carefully. Getting children back to school has always been our priority, which we know is crucial for their education as well as for their mental and physical well-being, and we will also prioritize ways for people to be reunited with their loved ones. safely. Our decisions will be made on the latest data at every step, and we'll be careful about this approach so as not to undo the progress we've made so far and the sacrifices each of you have made to be yourself. And the others. safe. We have therefore set four key criteria, which must be met before we can proceed to each step of the plan. The restrictions will be eased step by step across England at the same time, Downing Street said, due to the current uniform spread of the virus. Number 10 said the plan would aim to balance health needs with the social and economic impacts of the lockdown. For example, outdoor activities should be opened earlier than indoors, due to the reduced risk of the coronavirus spreading outdoors. It is unclear whether the Scottish government will follow and ease restrictions in the same way. MPs will have the opportunity to vote on regulations enabling the roadmap in the coming weeks, No 10 said. Mr Johnson will chair a virtual Cabinet meeting on Monday morning to discuss the plan, and then unveil the details to Parliament in the afternoon. He is expected to hold a Downing Street press conference on Monday evening alongside key advisers.

