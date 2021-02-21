Politics
Sonia Gandhi writes a 3 page letter to PM Modi on fuel prices. Read the full text here
Congress President Sonia Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday about record fuel prices sold in the country and accused the government of taking advantage of people’s misery and suffering.
The letter from the congressional leader comes a day after gasoline prices hit a record high of 97 in Mumbai, while diesel was sold at 88.06 in the financial capital of the country. Fuel prices have been rising in the city for 12 days. Gasoline was sold for 96 per liter Wednesday and diesel 87 Thursday.
Gasoline prices have already hit 100 in two states of the country – Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The price of gasoline has touched 100 per liter in the Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan and reached record levels elsewhere on Wednesday.
Drawing parallels with the UPA government, Gandhi said, “What puzzles most citizens is that these prices have gone up despite moderate international crude oil prices. To put it in context, the price of crude oil is almost half of what it was during UPA Governments tenure. “
Here is the full text of the letter written by Sonia Gandhi:
Dear Prime Minister,
I hope this letter finds you well.
I am writing to convey to all citizens the anguish and deep distress over soaring fuel and gas prices. On the one hand, India is experiencing a systematic erosion of jobs, wages and household income. The middle class and those on the margins of our society are struggling. These challenges have been compounded by soaring inflation and an unprecedented rise in the prices of nearly all household items and essential commodities. Unfortunately, in these difficult times, the government has chosen to take advantage of the misery and suffering of the people.
Fuel prices are at an historic and unsustainable level. In fact, Petrol violated the 100 / liter mark in many parts of the country. Soaring diesel prices have added to the growing woes of millions of farmers. What confuses most citizens is that these prices have gone up despite moderate international crude oil prices. To put it in context, the price of crude oil is almost half of what it was during the tenure of the UPA governments. Therefore, your government’s act of raising prices (continuously for 12 days until February 20) is little less than a brazen act of profit.
I do not understand how a government can justify such thoughtless and callous measures directly at the expense of our people. Your government increased the excise duties on diesel by 820% and on gasoline by 258% and collected more than 21 lakh crore over the past six and a half years. This unaccounted for windfall has not yet been passed on to the people for whose benefit it was ostensibly collected.
As I said earlier, it was cruel of governments to refuse to cut fuel prices even when global crude oil fell to $ 20 a barrel last year. The whole principle of deregulation and dynamic pricing is based on the principle that reductions in crude oil prices will proportionately benefit end consumers. The failure of your government to do so implies a deliberate and conscious decision to deny the common man his rightful due.
Instead, ironically, your government has been overzealous in levying excessive excise taxes on gasoline and diesel, i.e. 33 on every liter of gasoline and 32 on every liter of diesel, which is higher than the base price of these fuels. It is nothing less than extortion to cover up economic mismanagement. As the main opposition party, I urge you to follow Raj Dharma and reduce fuel prices by partially lowering excise taxes.
The astronomical increase in unsubsidized LPG gas cylinders 769 in Delhi (and more 800 in many states like Uttar Pradesh) is even more cruel and has impacted every household. Can there be a justification for the government to increase the price of a bottle of 175 in two and a half months since December 2020?
The truth is that as the GDP plunges in the nose, the prices of gasoline, diesel and gasoline continue to rise unchecked.
Equally distressing is that, despite having been in power for almost 7 years now, your government continues to blame previous regimes for its own economic mismanagement. To set the record straight, domestic crude oil production fell to its lowest level for 18 years in 2020.
Governments are elected to lighten the burden on our people and, at the very least, not to work directly against their interests. I urge you to reverse these increases and pass the benefits on to our middle and working class, our farmers and our poor and fellow citizens. It is they who are battling an unprecedented economic slowdown, widespread unemployment, wage cuts and job losses, high prices and erosion of incomes.
I hope you will agree that it is time for your government to focus on solutions instead of looking for excuses. India deserves better.
With my good wishes,
Regards,
Sonia gandhi
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]