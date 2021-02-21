Sonia Gandhi writes a 3 page letter to PM Modi on fuel prices. Read the full text here

Congress President Sonia Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday about record fuel prices sold in the country and accused the government of taking advantage of people’s misery and suffering.

The letter from the congressional leader comes a day after gasoline prices hit a record high of 97 in Mumbai, while diesel was sold at 88.06 in the financial capital of the country. Fuel prices have been rising in the city for 12 days. Gasoline was sold for 96 per liter Wednesday and diesel 87 Thursday.

Gasoline prices have already hit 100 in two states of the country – Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The price of gasoline has touched 100 per liter in the Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan and reached record levels elsewhere on Wednesday.

Drawing parallels with the UPA government, Gandhi said, “What puzzles most citizens is that these prices have gone up despite moderate international crude oil prices. To put it in context, the price of crude oil is almost half of what it was during UPA Governments tenure. “

Here is the full text of the letter written by Sonia Gandhi:

Dear Prime Minister,

I hope this letter finds you well.

I am writing to convey to all citizens the anguish and deep distress over soaring fuel and gas prices. On the one hand, India is experiencing a systematic erosion of jobs, wages and household income. The middle class and those on the margins of our society are struggling. These challenges have been compounded by soaring inflation and an unprecedented rise in the prices of nearly all household items and essential commodities. Unfortunately, in these difficult times, the government has chosen to take advantage of the misery and suffering of the people.

Fuel prices are at an historic and unsustainable level. In fact, Petrol violated the 100 / liter mark in many parts of the country. Soaring diesel prices have added to the growing woes of millions of farmers. What confuses most citizens is that these prices have gone up despite moderate international crude oil prices. To put it in context, the price of crude oil is almost half of what it was during the tenure of the UPA governments. Therefore, your government’s act of raising prices (continuously for 12 days until February 20) is little less than a brazen act of profit.

I do not understand how a government can justify such thoughtless and callous measures directly at the expense of our people. Your government increased the excise duties on diesel by 820% and on gasoline by 258% and collected more than 21 lakh crore over the past six and a half years. This unaccounted for windfall has not yet been passed on to the people for whose benefit it was ostensibly collected.

As I said earlier, it was cruel of governments to refuse to cut fuel prices even when global crude oil fell to $ 20 a barrel last year. The whole principle of deregulation and dynamic pricing is based on the principle that reductions in crude oil prices will proportionately benefit end consumers. The failure of your government to do so implies a deliberate and conscious decision to deny the common man his rightful due.

Instead, ironically, your government has been overzealous in levying excessive excise taxes on gasoline and diesel, i.e. 33 on every liter of gasoline and 32 on every liter of diesel, which is higher than the base price of these fuels. It is nothing less than extortion to cover up economic mismanagement. As the main opposition party, I urge you to follow Raj Dharma and reduce fuel prices by partially lowering excise taxes.

The astronomical increase in unsubsidized LPG gas cylinders 769 in Delhi (and more 800 in many states like Uttar Pradesh) is even more cruel and has impacted every household. Can there be a justification for the government to increase the price of a bottle of 175 in two and a half months since December 2020?

The truth is that as the GDP plunges in the nose, the prices of gasoline, diesel and gasoline continue to rise unchecked.

Equally distressing is that, despite having been in power for almost 7 years now, your government continues to blame previous regimes for its own economic mismanagement. To set the record straight, domestic crude oil production fell to its lowest level for 18 years in 2020.

Governments are elected to lighten the burden on our people and, at the very least, not to work directly against their interests. I urge you to reverse these increases and pass the benefits on to our middle and working class, our farmers and our poor and fellow citizens. It is they who are battling an unprecedented economic slowdown, widespread unemployment, wage cuts and job losses, high prices and erosion of incomes.

I hope you will agree that it is time for your government to focus on solutions instead of looking for excuses. India deserves better.

With my good wishes,

Regards,

Sonia gandhi