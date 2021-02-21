Politics
Indonesian AID: Politics and Bureaucracy of Indonesian Development Cooperation
October 18, 2019, the last day of the first term of Joko Widodos’ presidency, Indonesia AID (Agency for International Development or International Development Cooperation Fund LDKPI) was started by Jusuf Kalla, then Vice President of Indonesia. In his remarks, he stressed the need for Indonesia to implement hand over diplomacy (practical diplomacy) as a means of improving Indonesia’s position in international development cooperation, especially as a donor.
Three very eminent ministers attended the launch: Sri Mulyani Indrawati (Minister of Finance); Retno Marsudi (Minister of Foreign Affairs); and Bambang Brodjonegoro (then Minister of National Development Planning / BAPPENAS). Their ministries, as well as the Secretary of State, have been the main institutions involved in the development of Indonesian aid as part of the institutionalization of Indonesian South-South Cooperation (SSC).
In 2019, the Indonesian government committed 3 trillion rupees ($ 212 million) from the state budget as an endowment fund for aid, notably to the five Pacific island countries of Tuvalu, the Solomon Islands , Fiji, Nauru and Kiribati, as well as the Philippines and Myanmar. The new Indonesian AID agreement saw the management of dotation funds (endowment fund) placed under the supervision of the Ministry of Finance. The role of the Ministry of Finance as manager of aid funds has thus become important, the political orientations being defined by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the basis of its foreign policy program.
The launch of Indonesian AID came as no surprise to many who had followed the discussions around the institutional arrangements of the Indonesian SSC. Plans to expand CSS and develop an aid agency had been discussed between ministries since at least 2009, after the launch of the Jakarta Commitment: Indonesia’s Development Aid Effectiveness Roadmap to 2014 (an Indonesian adaptation of the aid effectiveness principles of the Paris Declaration signed on January 12, 2009 and adopted by 26 development partners / donors working in Indonesia). While the timing of the creation of AID was prompted by pressure from the former vice president to launch the agency before he resigned, the idea came from the need to manage activities and programs. help from existing, scattered and unstructured CSS.
More than a year after the launch of AID and with Indonesia suffering from the effects of COVID-19, several issues have arisen. One is the loophole in the regulations on the management modalities and scope of the work of Indonesian AID. The rules (PP Grant Grant no. 48/2018 and no. 57/2019 Government regulation on aid management focuses on the allocation and disbursement of aid funds but not on technical cooperation, which is the main platform of the Indonesian CSS. The National South-South Cooperation Coordination Team (NCT SSC) still exists outside of Indonesian AID and implements Indonesia’s South-South and Triangular Cooperation program, including several new cooperation programs. technical online, despite the creation of the Indonesian AID. As a result, the overall coordination and management of development remains problematic.
In retrospect, Indonesia’s South-South cooperation was built on notions of solidarity, win-win and mutual benefit, and based on the spirit of the famous 1955 Bandung Conference. These stories have shaped an evolving model of southern cooperation, as well as the perceptions of Indonesian leaders about development cooperation. The Indonesian SSC has indeed gone through a long journey, beginning with Soekarnos’ account of the anti-colonial struggle and the reconstruction of the world order, and reflecting the priorities of successive presidents. For example, President Joko Widodo emphasized relations with other Muslim countries, such as Palestine and Afghanistan. In comparison, the presidency of Susilo Bambang Yudhoyonos (2004-2014) focused on relations and cooperation in global forums and in the international context. Thus, Indonesia’s development cooperation cannot be separated from the political agenda and identity politics pursued by its leaders.
In practice, the president has the prerogative to decide on development cooperation priorities and aid objectives. Budget allocations, priority countries and specific activities of the aid program are mostly discussed within the executive branch of government rather than parliament. However, implementation is not necessarily in line with presidential political guidelines, due to the involvement of multiple ministries, levels of bureaucracy can hamper progress. The current arrangements, while perhaps an improvement, do not yet appear to have resolved Indonesia’s development cooperation challenges. One solution could be to review the regulations to minimize implementation constraints.
