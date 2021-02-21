Miami pro-Trump doctor charged with hate crime in attack on Hispanic man





HIALEAH An anesthesiologist at Mount Sinai Medical Center has been arrested and charged with hate crime after police say they attacked a Hispanic man in a Hialeah Publix, vandalizing his car, calling him a racial insult and swearing to be get rid of each of you.

She became furious, according to police, after the man asked her to maintain social distancing as she stood in line at the supermarket.

Dr. Jennifer Susan Wright, 58, a staunch white supporter of former President Donald Trump, has been charged with Criminal Mischief, Victim Tampering and Stigma Charges, an enhancement to hate crime that transformed the accusation in crime.

Wright, of Miami Springs, was arrested Friday and later posted bail. She could not be reached for comment on Saturday; his court file does not mention a defense lawyer.

Authorities said the attack took place on January 20, the day of President Joseph Biden’s inauguration. It took place at the Publix at 155 E. Second Ave, a popular shopping spot for Miami Springs residents.

To pay, the woman got too close to a man who asked her in Spanish to keep his distance. She ignored his request, police said, so he repeated it in English. The arrest report says she started muttering bad words, and the man ignored her and headed for his car.

But in the Publix parking lot, as he tried to shop, she approached him and got within a foot of his face, police said. When he asked her to step back, it enraged the accused even more.

According to an arrest report, she called the victim an insult to Hispanics, and said: We should have gotten rid of you when we could. She also said it won’t be Bidens America, it’s my America, and that we should have burned everything down, the report said.

Then, according to the report, Wright took out his keys and started scratching the man’s car. The accused also stabbed the victims’ vehicle with his keys while saying he had to return to his country, according to the report.

The man tried to call 911, but the doctor punched him, causing him to drop the phone. As he tried to pick it up, she kicked him and tried to stomp on the phone, police said.

She eventually escaped in a Jeep Wrangler. The case made its way to police detectives, who arrested her early Friday outside her home in Miami Springs, an upscale small town wedged between Hialeah and Miami International Airport.

In Miami Springs, Wright was known to be a staunch supporter of Trump during the Halloween season, she erected a sinister-looking mannequin made to look like Joe Biden, with a sign that read Expose the Biden Crime Family. In the weeks leading up to the holidays, residents could often be seen taking photos with the model.

On Facebook, Wright also posted numerous pro-Trump and anti-Democrat memes, posed with a red Make American Great Again hat, and posted an article that read: It’s Okay To Be White.

– David Ovalle

