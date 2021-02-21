Global South calls for the mobilization of COVID-19 vaccines

Rabat – As the world grapples with COVID-19, obstacles are sowing conflict and illuminating contradictions in global diplomacy. As rich countries rack up COVID-19 vaccines, officials in the global South are challenging the status quo.

While Rome burns, we fiddle around, said Mustaqeem De Gama, South African delegate to the World Trade Organization (WTO) on intellectual property rights.

De Gama refers to the widely reported – and widely maligned – fact that high-income countries consistently buy more vaccines than needed, leaving many poor countries unable to acquire the bare minimum to immunize their citizens in need.

Of all pre-market purchase commitments totaling 7.48 billion doses, 51% will go to high-income countries, which represent 14% of the world’s population, according to a recent study.

Meanwhile, U.S. officials say the Biden administration will not share vaccines with struggling countries until most Americans are vaccinated.

This huge vaccine excess is the epitome of vaccine nationalism, with countries prioritizing their own immunization needs at the expense of other countries and the global recovery, says ONE, a global movement campaigning to end extreme poverty.

Earlier this month, India and South Africa jointly proposed to the WTO a temporary suspension of intellectual property rules related to COVID-19 vaccines. They argued that such an initiative would make it easier for developing countries to produce their own vaccines.

However, the US, UK and European Union have acted to block the proposal. They in turn claimed that following India and South Africa’s proposal would stifle innovation in pharmaceutical companies.

The first effective vaccines were ready four or five months ago. Do you think it would have made a difference if we had the ability to manufacture? I certainly think so, said De Gama.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has denounced the “extremely unequal and unfair” distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. According to the UN chief, a handful of countries blindly and recklessly follow their narrow interests at the expense of the global community.

While most countries have yet to receive a single dose of the available vaccines, 10 countries have administered 75% of all vaccinations, Guterres lamented this week during the very first session of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). ) on vaccinations.

“If the virus is allowed to spread like wildfire in the South, it would mutate again and again. New variants could become more transmissible, deadlier and, potentially, threaten the effectiveness of current vaccines and diagnostics, Guterres said.

Global South could take years to get vaccinated

As high-income countries buy more vaccines than they can use, the global South faces shortages.

The Economist Intelligence Unit predicts many low-income countries may miss mass immunization until 2024.

Meanwhile, countries like the UK, US, Israel and most EU member states are likely to achieve collective immunity by the end of 2021. Next come other developed countries d ‘by the middle of 2022 and middle-income countries by the end of this year.

But the 84 poorest countries in the world will not receive enough doses to sufficiently immunize their populations until at least 2023. Other studies and reports suggest that many sub-Saharan countries are unlikely to achieve full immunization, mainly due to low funding capacities or other more urgent priorities.

While many Western countries have pledged to help close the growing vaccine gap, China used this week’s UNSC session on vaccines to reaffirm its commitment to equitable vaccine distribution. COVID-19.

“We must ensure that no country in need of vaccines is left behind and that no one waiting for vaccines is overlooked,” said Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Chinese President Xi Jinping also reassured the World Health Assembly of China’s contribution to ensuring the accessibility and accessibility of vaccines in developing countries.

COVAX, last hope

COVAX, an initiative co-led by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and WHO, aims to accelerate the manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines while ensuring fair and equitable distribution around the world.

After approving the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in emergencies, WHO has pledged to deliver 336 million doses of the vaccine by June and up to two billion by the end of the year .

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is ready to donate hundreds of millions of spare doses of vaccine once the UK reaches full inoculation. Up to 80% of UK excess doses will go to COVAX, according to Britains the Times newspaper. US President Joe Biden could also pledge up to $ 4 billion (36 billion dirhams) for the COVAX program.

But even as high-income countries make their promises, the time to act is running out. Globally, the pandemic has caused more than 111 million infections and nearly 2.5 million deaths.

The only way to prevent new and possibly more dangerous variants is to significantly slow the transmission of the virus through widespread vaccination, says ONE.