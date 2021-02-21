Villagers satisfied 70%, city 60.8%





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Survey national led by the Indonesian Political Parameters (PPI) on the performance of Joko Widodo (Jokowi) as president for a year and a half in his second term, he received a higher level of satisfaction indicated by the villagers than by the cities. In the latest survey released on Sunday (21/2), PPI found that 70 percent of the villagers were satisfied with Jokowi’s performance in the second presidency for a year and a half. Meanwhile, 23.6% of the villagers were not satisfied and those who did not respond were 6.4%. Meanwhile, townspeople who are happy with Jokowi’s performance are 60.8 percent. Meanwhile, 34.5% were not satisfied and 4.7% did not respond.

“[Tujuan survei] see how the level of public satisfaction with the performance of Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin which has almost reached a year and a half. Especially about a number of policies considered strategic, ”said PPI Executive Director Adi Prayitno, accompanying the publication of the institute’s survey yesterday. Overall, the PPI found that a total of 65.4% were satisfied with Jokowi’s performance as President of the Republic of Indonesia for the second term, and a total of 29.1% were dissatisfied and 5.5% did not respond. When comparing demographics, the level of satisfaction is higher in Java (66.5%) than outside Java (64.0%). For respondents in Java, 28.5% were dissatisfied and 5.0% did not respond. Meanwhile, for respondents outside of Java, 29.9% were dissatisfied and 6.0% did not respond. When it comes to demographics outside of Java, the highest level of satisfaction with Jokowi is in the Bali-Nusa Tenggara (Balinusra) region, which is 87.2%. In this region, 7.4% were dissatisfied and 5.4% did not respond. Meanwhile, the lowest was in Sumatra, namely 55.1% who were happy with Jokowi’s performance. In this region, 37.5% were dissatisfied and 7.4% did not respond. For Java region, PPI divides two main areas, namely Banten, DKI Jakarta, West Java (Banjabar) and Central Java, DIY, East Java (Jatejaya). As a result, there were 51.7% satisfied with Banjabar, 42.4% dissatisfied and 5.9% did not respond. Meanwhile in Jatejaya, 78% were satisfied, 17.4% dissatisfied and 4.6% did not respond. In conducting this survey, Indonesian political parameters targeted the population of citizens who already had the right to vote. The sample for this survey was 1,200 respondents, taken by the method simple random sampling from 6,000 target data interviewed face to face in September 2017-December 2020. Margin of error 2.9% survey at 95% confidence level. The most recent PPI survey was conducted from February 3-8, 2021 using a telephone quosiner (telepolling). In general, the survey of political parameters describes three important questions. First of all, looking at the level of audience satisfaction with the performance of Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin which has almost reached a year and a half. Second, see how the public perceives the Covid-19 epidemic that has hit this country for almost a year. This includes economic conditions, habits during the pandemic, social assistance, and the government’s immunization program. Third, regarding the eligibility of presidential candidates and political parties. Politics have always been both interesting and complicated. Because almost all of the power has been optimally done to accommodate the upcoming 2024 elections. (child)



