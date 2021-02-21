Pakistani PM here tomorrow | Daily News





Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan will travel to Sri Lanka tomorrow for a two-day official visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He will receive a special guard of honor at Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake.

Prime Minister Khan will participate in bilateral meetings with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, while several other high-level engagements are planned, including a forum on business and investment, as well as a diplomacy initiative athletic.

The Prime Ministers of Sri Lanka and Pakistan will jointly chair an event to sign several mutually beneficial bilateral MOUs on February 23 following their official talks at Temple Trees. Prime Minister Khan, on his first official visit this year outside the country, will be accompanied by a high-level business and investment delegation that will be made up of business leaders in Pakistan, mainly from sectors textiles and clothing, pharmaceuticals, agro-food products, sporting goods, precious stones and jewelry, auto parts, ICT, construction materials and surgical equipment. The Pakistani Prime Minister will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Prime Minister’s Trade Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood and senior Pakistani government officials.

We look forward to welcoming Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his delegation to Sri Lanka.

Thank you for your invitation to Prime Minister Rajapaksa. Looking forward to my visit to further strengthen the friendship and cooperation between our two countries, PM Khan said in a Tweet in response.

Pakistani media quoting the Pakistani Ministry of Commerce reported that Sri Lanka had agreed to reactivate the Joint Working Group (JWG) to resolve outstanding technical issues between the two trading partners.

The agreement was reached during the seventh session of the trade secretary-level talks between the two countries. The virtual meeting took place on February 18, ahead of Prime Minister Imran Khans’ visit to Sri Lanka.

An official announcement said that it had been decided to hold the next meeting of the JWG in the first half of 2021. The two sides further agreed to strengthen cooperation in trade-related issues so that the true potential of the agreement free trade can be effectively exploited.

The Pakistani delegation was headed by MoC Special Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput, while the Sri Lankan side was represented by Commerce Ministry Secretary Bhadranie Jayawardhana.

Delegates engaged in productive and meaningful discussions on strengthening trade ties and resolving trade barriers. Prospects for enhancing trade through mutual cooperation and facilitation were also discussed, according to the Commerce Ministry announcement.

The secretaries stressed the need to use this forum to further strengthen existing bilateral trade and investment ties and expressed their commitment to strengthen trade relations by removing various obstacles.

The secretaries approved the text of the memorandum of understanding in the area of ​​investment and decided that it would open up new avenues for bilateral investment. The meeting concluded with a commitment to expand and consolidate bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Sri Lankan side acknowledged that Pakistan was a long-standing trading partner, a closer ally and the country looked forward to the Pakistani prime minister’s next visit to Colombo, the announcement added, Dawn reported.

