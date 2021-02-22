Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vish was the basic BJP mantra: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas” is the “core mantra” of the party and its mission is to work for the country and its development. While addressing the first meeting of the new group of BJP national office members, he also said that with this mantra in mind, the government has done a “positive job” and highlighted the tax. on products and services (GST) and reforms in the agricultural sector. . Modi called on BJP members to strengthen and expand the party with the motto of “nation first” and participate in welfare works that go beyond politics. During the meeting, which was chaired by BJP President JP Nadda, the party also passed a resolution praising the Prime Minister and the Center for Reforms in the Agricultural Sector, bringing the three new agricultural laws and for his competent leadership. in the effective management of COVID. -19 situation. The prime minister, while defining the mission of the BJP to the party leaders, said it was not about gaining power but serving the nation and making it prosperous, said the general secretary of the BJP , Bhupender Yadav, at a press conference. Prime Minister Modi told party leaders that Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas (with all, development for all and with everyone’s confidence) is the core BJP mantra and that the party is doing positive work such than the tax on goods and services, reforms in the agricultural sector and others while keeping this mantra in mind, ”he said The secretary general said Modi called on party leaders to work on strengthening and expanding the BJP with the motto “nation first” and told them to participate in social works that go beyond Politics. The meeting was opened by Modi and began by paying tribute to those who lost their lives due to the coronavirus. The political resolution proposed by BJP Vice President Raman Singh was adopted at the meeting and thanked the Prime Minister for reforms in the agricultural sector and his competent leadership in effectively managing the COVID-19 pandemic. “The government has introduced three agricultural laws in the interest of farmers to ensure that they get the right price for their products, that their incomes double and that they have the freedom to sell their agricultural products where they want.” , we read in the resolution. Singh said the resolution also underscored Garib Kalyan Yojana’s impact during the pandemic, a full budget and diligent handling of the situation on the effective line of control with China. Earlier, BJP General Secretary Arun Singh informed that during the meeting there will be discussions on agricultural laws, Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the upcoming state polls. Of particular significance is the meeting, which was also attended by the presidents of state units of the BJP, as it took place amid fierce protests from a section of farmers in Punjab, Haryana and the United States. western Uttar Pradesh against the three new agricultural laws. Leaders of the farmers’ unions have stepped up their attacks on the Modi government on this issue. The BJP is also gearing up for Assembly polls in five states, including West Bengal, which is seen by the Saffron Party as its next big prize in its attempt to expand its presence across the country. These national officials were appointed last year after Nadda took over the party presidency, and no physical meetings have been able to take place so far due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that matter to you and that have broader political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even during these difficult times stemming from Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and up to date with credible news, authoritative opinions and incisive commentary on relevant current issues.

However, we have a demand. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to provide you with higher quality content. Our subscription model has received an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More subscribing to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism we are committed to. Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard. Digital editor







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos