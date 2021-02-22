Geo News office attacked for calling Sindhi Bhukhe Nange





Pakistani news broadcaster Geo News’s Karachi headquarters and its owner, the Jang Group, were attacked by more protesters today. Supervisors tied up office staff and damaged furniture and fixtures, according to a Geo News report.

The protests were carried out by nationalist groups of the Sindhi people, against comments by journalist Geo Irshad Bhatti. The journalist is accused of continually making fun of the Sindhi community in his Khabarnak show on Geo TV. The patience of the people ran out when, earlier this month, Irshad Bhatti called the Sindhi bhookhe nangey (hungry and naked) people in his program.

In his talk show with Pakistani People’s Party leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Irshad Bhatti kicked off the program by introducing Zardari as the millionaire leader of the Bhukhe-nange people, and said that there was a lot of bhukhe nange in the Sind. He also said that many bhukhe nange come to attend the Zardari rallies, which are not even paid for the same. Irshad said the bhukhe nange are brought to PPP rallies promising money, but later they are not paid.

Agitated by this comment, a protest march was scheduled for today. But when the protesters arrived at Geo’s office, it turned violent and the protesters resorted to vandalism. Protesters demolished a passage gate and walked through the main gate of the office located on Chundrigar Road II in Karachi. Geo News claimed protesters harassed building staff, which included female employees. Protesters also staged a protest sit-in inside the office.

The news channel posted photographs of his office showing broken glass panels in the office reception area. They also claimed that police remained a silent bystander while their office was vandalized.

The channel also presented a clarification from Irshad Bhatti, saying he did not intend to disrespect Sindh province or the Sindhi language on his show. He said that his program is a program of satire and comedy, and that Sindh and Sindhi are part of its existence just like any other province in the country.

Geo News chief executive Azhar Abbas posted a tweet condemning the attack and questioned the police’s alleged inaction. Strongly condemn the attacks on Geo and Jang’s offices. They vandalized the reception and beat up our Caneraman and our staff. Where is the government ?? he tweeted. The channel also claimed that the demonstration had been announced in advance but “there were no police officers present”.

The Geo News office was attacked by PPP workers, but Geo News does not say the attackers were Bilawal supporters. PPP is not named because it will damage the PDM image. And to harm PDM is to benefit Imran Khan.

– (@shahidhsc) February 21, 2021

According to Pakistani social media users, the protest which turned violent was led by the PPP (Pakistan Peoples Party), and social media users condemned the media house for not naming its attackers.

Journalist Hamid Mir tweeted that the man seen in footage of the incident with dark glasses and a microphone in hand is responsible for the attack. But he also refrained from identifying the man, Dunya News reporter Mushtaq Sarki.

