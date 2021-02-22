Turkeys Erdogan seeks a win-win relationship with the United States »Borneo Bulletin Online





ANKARA (AFP) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday he wanted to forge a “win-win” relationship with the United States (US), to end years of broken ties between allies in the NATO. The Turkish leader stressed that “the common interests of Turkey and the United States outweigh the differences”. In comments posted by the presidency in a video on Twitter, Erdogan said: “We hope to strengthen our cooperation with the new US administration on a win-win basis.” Turkey had greeted the election of US President Joe Biden with suspicion, fearing a hardening of the US stance towards Turkey on several issues. Indeed, the new US administration quickly berated Turkey, urging the release of prominent civil society leader Osman Kavala and criticizing homophobic rhetoric in a crackdown on student protesters. These statements were in line with Bidens’ vow to re-prioritize the promotion of democracy, but the United States and Turkey have many other differences that could exacerbate tensions. Erdogan defiantly bought Russia’s advanced S-400 missile system, brushing aside warnings it was jeopardizing its role in the NATO alliance, leading then-US President Donald Trump to impose sanctions against the Turkish defense industry. And a New York court will open a lawsuit in May against the Turkish state-run Halkbank for allegedly evading sanctions against Iran, which could inflict an economic blow on Turkey. Turkey last Monday accused the United States of supporting “terrorists” and summoned its ambassador after Washington refused to immediately back Ankaras’ claim that Kurdish militants had executed 13 Turkish nationals in Iraq. Washington sought to defuse the diplomatic conflict by declaring later Monday that it accepted Ankaras’ claim that Kurdish “terrorists” from the PKK executed the 13 Turks in Iraq. “We expect a clear stance from all our allies after the cowardly terrorist attack which claimed the lives of our 13 nationals,” Erdogan said on Saturday evening. The PKK has for decades used the mountainous areas of Iraq as a springboard for its insurgency against the Turkish state. Washington and Ankara regard the PKK as a terrorist organization, but the United States is also supporting a Kurdish militia in neighboring Syria in the conflict against President Bashar al-Assad. This constitutes another source of tension between Turkey and the United States.

