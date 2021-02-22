Connect with us

Politics

Business News | Stock market and stock market news

Avatar

Published

3 mins ago

on

By





Moneycontrol









Masterclass on Banning Cryptocurrency in India

Masterclass on Banning Cryptocurrency in India


Key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 14,872, followed by 14,762.2. If the index goes up, the main resistance levels to watch are 15.117.8 and 15.253.8 ..

Trade setup for Monday: 15 things to know before opening Bell


Coronavirus LIVE

Coronavirus News Highlights: Thackeray Warns of Lockdown of Maharashtra for Standards Violations


Last namePriceChange% Chg
No details on the bonds available.

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Experts estimate that GDP growth will rebound in FY22. Do you agree?

Experts estimate that GDP growth will rebound in FY22. Do you agree?

47 COMMENTS

Thank you for voting