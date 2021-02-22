Trump and Pence quit their posts ‘amicably’





Marc Short said Trump and Pence “left out of court” from the White House last month. While Trump is expected to speak at CPAC this week, Pence has reportedly declined to attend. “The president told the vice president that he had done a great job for him,” Short said. Visit Insider’s Business section for more stories.

Marc Short, who served as chief of staff to former Vice President Mike Pence, said on Saturday that “despite their differences”, former Vice President and former President Donald Trump “had amicably left” the House. Blanche last month and has spoken to each since. other.

While Trump is expected to speak at the much-publicized Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) to be held in Florida this week, Pence has reportedly declined to attend this year, according to Politico.

Organizers are hopeful Pence will change his mind and attend the conference, according to a CNN report, while a source told the network the former vice president aims to keep a low profile over the next 6 months. .

As Pence attended President Joe Biden’s inauguration last month and interacted with his successor, Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump left for his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida and skipped the ceremony.

Trump, who spent months challenging the validity of the election and sought to reject votes in several states, pressured Pence to reject the Electoral College results in the Jan.6 certification process.

In a letter to Congress, Pence argued that he could not unilaterally reject the results.

Before the riot began on Capitol Hill, Trump spoke to a crowd that gathered not too far from the White House.

“Mike Pence is going to have to come over for us,” Trump said. “And if he doesn’t, it will be a sad day for our country.”

Trump would not have spoken to Pence for several days after the riot, where Pence and his family had to be moved to a secure location in the Capitol building, according to NBC News.

When CNN’s Pamela Brown asked Short how Pence handled Trump’s election-related criticism, especially during the hostile situation on Capitol Hill, he said the former vice president was focusing on more relevant issues.

“The vice president was in a secure location on the phone with [GOP House] Chief McCarthy, [GOP Senate] Chief McConnell, President [Nancy] Pelosi and [Democratic Senate] leader Schumer trying to figure out how we can get back to work as quickly as possible, “he said.” He was really focusing on how quickly we could get back to work from the American people and not allow those who had committed these crimes to be victorious that day. “

Shorts minimized any sort of tension between the two men.

“The reality is that the president and the vice president have met,” he said. “They spoke several times before they left. They left amicably. The president told the vice president that he had done a great job for him. They have spoken since.”

He added: “Obviously there were differences on the role of the vice president on January 6, but I think at that time the vice president was focused on his job and staying in his post. until it’s finished. “

