Why Beijing loves Biden and Paris





A man wearing a mask walks through the central business district on a polluted day in Beijing, November 14, 2018.

Photo:



jason lee / Reuters



The United States officially joined the Paris climate agreement on Friday to applause from the media and Europeans. We think China is the happiest because it knows the deal will restrict US energy while Beijing gets a decade-long free ride. Paris is a voluntary agreement, and nations submit their own commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The Obama administration has pledged to reduce emissions by 26% or more from 2005 levels by 2025, but the Trump administration has pulled out of the deal. President Biden has now committed to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 at the latest. Like Mr. Obama, Mr. Biden commits the United States without submitting the Paris Agreement to the Senate as a treaty. They know he’ll never get a two-thirds vote for approval, and probably not even a simple majority. Yet the administration will cite Paris to justify sweeping environmental regulations to increase the cost of fossil fuels and subsidize renewables and electric vehicles. He will bypass Congress for a lot of it. The economic damage will be real. A Analysis 2017 Obama Paris pledges, by the American Chamber of Commerce and the American Council on Capital Formation, predicted a reduction of $ 250 billion in GDP and some 2.7 million jobs lost by 2025. Meanwhile, China emitted nearly twice as much CO2 as the United States in 2018. Yet, under Paris, Beijing gets a pass to increase its emissions until 2030. In 2020, coal-fired power plants of China produced about 4,874 terawatt hours of energy, an increase of almost 15% since joining. the pact, according to S&P Global Platts. A new report by the nonprofit Global Energy Monitor points out that in 2020, China has built more than three times as much new coal-fired power generation capacity as all other countries in the world combined – the equivalent of more than one large coal plant per week. Beijing also launched more than 73.5 gigawatts of new coal-fired power plant proposals last year, five times more than the rest of the world combined, the report said. The United States generated about 788 terawatt-hours of coal-fired power in 2020, as cheaper natural gas replaced coal. Thanks to natural gas, a fossil fuel, the United States has surpassed most countries in the world in emissions reductions, and in 2019, emissions hit their lowest level since 1992. Market forces, not Paris , led this reduction. Paris will have no effect on the climate even if each nation keeps its commitments. Mr Biden will send John Kerry, his climate envoy, to pressure China and everyone else to cut emissions, which President Xi Jinping will also like. Xi will be happy to make promises about the future while demanding US concessions on Taiwan, trade and more today. Chinese Communists must sit back and marvel at the sight of the United States undermining its own economic strength. Paul Gigot interviews former Trump national security official Matthew Pottinger. Photo: ZUMA Press

Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Published in the print edition of February 22, 2021.

