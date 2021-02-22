Coronavirus: Boris Johnson will relax measures under four tests





Reopening schools and reuniting loved ones are among the prime minister’s top priorities as he prepares to discuss his roadmap to the lockdown. Boris Johnson will deliver a speech to Parliament on Monday to detail the “careful” approach to ease coronavirus restrictions across England, which will be measured against four tests. The easing will happen across the country at the same time, rather than at the regional level, with the government looking at the data before releasing more. The government will also assess the success of vaccine deployment, evidence of vaccine efficacy, new variants and infection rates before taking the next step. With testing satisfied, the government said, allowing the first easing to take place on March 8 – the date schools are largely expected to return. Mr Johnson said: ‘Our priority has always been to get children back to school, which we know is crucial for their education as well as their mental and physical well-being, and we will also prioritize the means. allowing people to find their loved ones safely. You can also watch: Our decisions will be made on the latest data at every step, and we’ll be careful about this approach so as not to undo the progress we’ve made so far and the sacrifices each of you have made to be yourself. And the others. safe. We have therefore set four key criteria that must be met before we can proceed to each step of the plan. Number 10 said the plan would aim to balance health needs with the social and economic impacts of the lockdown. A fewdetails of what we can expect to hear have already emergedduring the weekend, likevisitors to nursing homes entitled to a visitorMarch 8 anda pledge to offer all UK adults their first vaccine by the end of July. In addition, outdoor activities should be opened earlier than indoors, due to the reduced risk of the coronavirus spreading outdoors. Readers from Norfolk and Waveney shared their desire to see friends and family, hit the gym or the pool, and experiences like haircuts and dining out. To watch on Monday This is the day we have been planning for weeks as the Prime Minister presents his roadmap to get out of containment.

So what can we expect on Monday?

Boris Johnson will chair a virtual Cabinet meeting in the morning to discuss the plan, and then unveil the details in Parliament this afternoon.

No time has been confirmed but it is believed to be around 3:30 p.m.

He is then expected to hold a Downing Street press conference later in the evening alongside key advisers.

Again, times weren’t given, but it’s likely around 7 p.m.

MPs will have the opportunity to vote on regulations enabling the roadmap in the coming weeks, No 10 said.

