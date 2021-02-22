The senatorial elections induce the unity of the PDM





ISLAMABAD: While the Senate elections have forced the parties making up the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to display a semblance of cohesion and unity, the 10-party opposition alliance is also facing a number of challenges due to disagreements between its main partners on issues.

The commissioning of former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani for a Senate seat in Islamabad as a joint PDM candidate in particular forced the group to close ranks to face Finance Minister Dr Hafeez Sheikh , the candidate of the ruling Pakistan-led coalition Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), as a united force.

While the constituent parties of the PDM speak with one voice in defense of Gillani, they have yet to find consensus on presenting combined candidates for the Senate in the other components of the electoral college, in particular the assemblies of Punjab and of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The opposition alliance might be able to grab a few more seats in these legislatures if they team up. Although there have been discussions to reach an agreement, an official formula for sharing seats has not yet been made public.

In view of the strong action taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan against a set of defectors from the KP assembly in the 2018 senatorial elections, there seems to be less chance of the March electoral exercise being repeated. happened in the past. Even otherwise, parliamentary parties, especially the PTI, are more vigilant this time around. Since the PTI has a firm grip on the KP assembly, it did not hesitate to quickly dismiss Irrigation Minister Liaquat Khattak, brother of Defense Minister Pervez Khattak, after losing Nowshera’s by-election. . Liaquat Khattak’s differences with his brother were believed to have contributed to his candidate’s defeat. This action will not have a negative impact on the enormous digital strength of the PTI within the KP assembly, even if Liaquat Khattak does not vote for the party nominees.

Disagreements between the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), supported by Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), and the Pakistani People’s Party (PPP) remain on a number of issues, including the resignation of the assemblies, the duration of the long planned march and its conversion into a prolonged sit-in in the federal capital and the tabling of a motion of censure against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly. However, these contentious issues are currently on the back burner.

The PML-N and JUI-F have always taken a hard line and called for aggressively displaying their street power, but the PPP insists on agitating against the government while remaining in the system. To keep the alliance intact, the PDM half-heartedly agreed to delay the launch of the long march and decided to leave the assemblies because of the PPP objections.

For now, this difference of opinion has been put aside or has been eclipsed by the senatorial elections and the PDM parties are focusing on this electoral exercise. When these polls are completed on March 3, the disagreement is expected to resurface. By then, the start date for the proposed long march on March 26 will also be getting closer. For the moment, the PDM does not speak of its future demonstrations given the dust raised by the fight over the results of the by-elections. It is not yet known from which cities the long march will start and when it will converge on Islamabad.

More than half a dozen hotly contested by-elections in the four provinces also diverted the attention of PDM components from their protest campaign. The alliance’s overall involvement in the exercise was the result of Asif Ali Zardaris’ insistence on not leaving the field open to his rival.

The PPP supremacy also had the idea of ​​sponsoring Gillani for the general seat of Islamabad, despite the fact that the PDM parties do not have a majority in the National Assembly. Gilanis’ victory under the circumstances would be nothing short of a miracle. Even if the former prime minister loses but gets more votes than the PDM parties, it would be considered a huge achievement.

After Gillani entered the arena, the ruling alliance quickly launched its efforts to bring order to her own home. He is currently working hard to strengthen unity with his allies. His first effort is to make sure that all of his constituency members vote and that no one tries to escape.

An immediate result of Gillanis’ candidacy is that there is now increased interaction between former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman with the primary objective of gaining Gillani’s support.

In 2018, the PPP and PML-N had lobbied discreetly, away from the public glacis, and had managed to manage three additional seats in the KP assembly. In 2021, they openly proposed Gilani to the Islamabad headquarters. It’s anyone’s guess how far they’ll be successful in their current campaign.

