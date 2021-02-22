“Follow Raj Dharma, Cut Fuel Prices”: Sonia Writes to PM Modi | India News







“… the price of crude oil is almost half of what it was during the tenure of the governments of the UPA. Hence, the act of your government to raise prices (continuously for 12 days until to February 20) is little less than a brazen act of profit, ”she wrote.

The letter comes at a time when gasoline has exceeded Rs 100 / liter in some places.

She drew attention to the fact that the benefits of a dynamic pricing mechanism have not passed on to ordinary people when prices have fallen. She criticized the high tariff on gasoline and diesel as "nothing less than extortion to cover up economic mismanagement".

“The truth is, as the GDP noses, the prices of gasoline, diesel and gasoline continue to rise unchecked,” she wrote, adding that domestic oil production gross fell to its lowest level in 18 years.

The middle and working class, farmers and the poor are grappling with an unprecedented economic downturn, widespread unemployment, wage cuts, job losses, high prices and income erosion, Gandhi wrote in his letter.

“As the main opposition party, I urge you to follow Raj Dharma and reduce fuel prices by partially reducing excise duties,” she wrote.

