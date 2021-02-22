Trump Jr. uses guns as backdrop in video about schools and teacher unions





Donald Trump Jr. has targeted teacher unions in a rant arguing for broader policies to reopen schools, which he filmed as he stood in front of what appears to be a gun-lined wall. Trump Jr., the eldest son of former President Donald Trump and executive of the Trump Organization, is a prolific social media user who frequently posts reviews online.

In the new video, titled “These teacher unions are out of control,” Trump Jr. launches a series of accusations against teacher unions who have argued for less hasty school reopening proceedings in light of the pandemic of coronavirus in progress. He originally posted the video on the Canadian video-sharing platform Rumble on Saturday, then promoted it in a shared post on Twitter.

Teacher unions are out of control and destroying our children’s future!

A teacher union leader was quoted as saying almost verbatim. Well, start to worry about the students when the students start paying their union dues.

Look and RT My thoughts! Https: //t.co/iWpEfrdRdr

– Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 20, 2021

“One of the things that I want to talk about and have read a lot about lately is the sort of thing, as far as the teachers’ union is concerned,” Trump Jr. said. He then denounced the unions in the education for preventing schools. to reopen their doors to students. When and how to effectively resume in-person learning without endangering students and staff (and their families) dominated the national debate for much of the year.

The National Education Association (NEA) and the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) are the largest and second-largest teacher unions in the country. Both have prioritized safe and measured approaches to reopening classrooms in public discourse on how the education system should proceed while transmission of COVID-19 persists. Many local unions have done the same. Teacher unions have been instrumental in delaying or suspending returns to in-person teaching in school districts across the country, arguing that the health risks are too great.

President Joe Biden has established the intention to facilitate a widespread return of physical school buildings as soon as they are safe. Its current plan is to reopen K-8 schools during its first 100 days in operation, giving the federal administration and local school districts until the end of April to administer vaccines and consolidate protocols for mitigation. Former President Trump pushed for schools to reopen despite teachers’ health problems.

Donald Trump Jr. targeted teacher unions in a recent video calling for schools to reopen, which he recorded as he stood in front of a wall full of guns. In the photo above, he speaks during a Republican National Committee victory rally Jan. 4 in Dalton, Georgia. Alex Wong / Getty

“Guys, what’s going on?” Trump Jr. said in his recent video, adding that calls from educators and unions for vaccinations before schools reopen indicate “they will do whatever they can to avoid coming home.” He also suggested that educators should not be paid if they “don’t teach”.

It was not clear why Trump Jr. chose to record the video with a rifle screen cluttering the background. Like his father, Trump Jr. is a strong advocate for gun rights.

Newsweek reached out to Trump Jr. through the Trump Organization for comment, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

