Biden inherited a catastrophic border wall. What happens next?





Former President Donald Trump only built a fraction of the great and magnificent US-Mexico border wall that he repeatedly promised voters, but its effects, experts say, have nonetheless been catastrophic and of a great scope.

With Trump now out of the White House, conservationists, tribal leaders and others are hoping that President Joe Biden will take immediate action not only to stop construction, but also to dismantle the parts of the Trump Wall that have encroached on vulnerable ecosystems and sacred lands. It remains to be seen, however, what the new president plans to do with the controversial structure.

Biden promised in August not to build another leg of a wall during his presidency and on his first day in office signed a proclamation suspending all wall construction for 60 days, but this month reports construction work in courses along some stretches of the barrier, including in part of Arizona designated as critical habitat for endangered jaguars, have left conservationists and community members concerned and uncertain whether the president intends to keep his promise. Biden has also remained silent about his intention to destroy an existing wall or his plans, if any, to mitigate the damage the Trumps Wall has already caused.

Andrew Lichtenstein / Corbis via Getty Images A new section of the border wall built under President Donald Trump stretches through the wilderness of the Coronado National Forest, east of the town of Sasabe, Arizona. The wall and its construction had a significant impact on the surrounding desert nature.

Trump has promised supporters that his administration will build at least 450 miles of new southern border barriers by the end of 2020, but has failed to meet his target. According to a report released in December by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, 438 miles of border wall system were built under Trump, but of those, only about 40 miles were new primary fences. Trump mainly replaced parts of the existing wall that were outdated or in poor condition.

There is little evidence to suggest that Trumps’ billion-dollar construction efforts, most of which have not been authorized by Congress, have had a significant impact on reducing drug trafficking or reducing drug trafficking. reduction in the number of undocumented migrants crossing the border, despite Trumps’ insistence to the contrary.

But the construction of the walls had dramatic and harmful consequences.

Brookings Institution security expert Vanda Felbab-Brown denounced some earlier this month: The Trumps Wall has been extremely destructive to the environment, depleting water sources and destroying aquifers, as well as mountain landscapes and sensitive ecosystems that could take centuries to recover. .

The Asset Wall also desecrated lands considered sacred to Native Americans, including destroying at least one ancient burial site with dynamite, and created a physical barrier dividing the communities of the Tohono Oodham Nation whose lands overlap. the border.

The wall is costing and continues to cost taxpayers billions of dollars, Felbab-Brown added. First, there is all the money that has already been swallowed up there, but also the money that will be spent on maintenance and repair, she said. These are huge sums that have to be spent every few years.

Terence Garrett, professor of political science at the University of Texas in the Rio Grande Valley, admitted that the effects of the Trumps Wall had been catastrophic.

Here’s what Trump had the fence built, then ask questions, said Garrett, whose university is located right on the US-Mexico border. Garrett has written extensively on the impacts of the Trump Wall, including private landlords and the COVID-19 pandemic. Garrett said in an August newspaper that the Trumps Wall, coupled with his administration’s zero-tolerance immigration policy, sparked a humanitarian crisis by preventing international cooperation and returning migrants who contracted the coronavirus to the American soil in their countries of origin.

MANDEL NGAN / AFP Donald Trump waves after speaking and visiting a section of the border wall in Alamo, Texas, towards the end of his presidency on January 12. It’s unclear what President Joe Biden plans to do with the wall portions. that was constructed.

Garrett and other experts say that while the asset wall could have irreparable consequences, at least some effects could be mitigated if Biden acted quickly and decisively.

A coalition of dozens of cities and hundreds of organizations, including tribal and environmental groups, is preparing a petition for the Biden administration that demands the removal of wall segments that have, among other things, disturbed sacred lands, destroyed sensitive and interfered wild areas. with natural water flows.

The document, which has yet to be released but has been reviewed by HuffPost, urges the administration to remove wall segments in the four border states: California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.

The petition that has been launched by the Center for Biological Diversity also calls for the cancellation of all outstanding border wall contracts concluded under the Trump administration and no further construction to be done.

Laiken Jordahl, border activist for the Center for Biological Diversity, said the coalition also wanted the Biden administration to redirect funds intended for the wall project to border communities affected by the barrier.

We want them to use the remaining funds to revegetate the areas devastated by the wall and compensate the affected tribal nations, Jordahl said. We desperately need to involve the voices of border communities in these conversations. The Trump administration has completely rocked our communities.

Jordahl said there was initially high hope that construction of the wall would end for good once Biden takes office.

We breathe a sigh of relief, he said on February 8. For the first time in years, there is no active construction at the border.

But less than a week later, Jordahl sounded the alarm after construction restarted in the Arizonas Pajarito Mountains, a critical part of a migration corridor for the North American jaguar, a species protected under the Federal Endangered Species Act. (In 2017, Trump allowed contractors to circumvent the law, among several other environmental laws, in order to have the structure built.)

Environmentalists have long warned of the potentially disastrous effects the Trumps Wall could have on the jaguar, as well as dozens of other threatened and endangered species.

These corridors have been identified by the federal government as essential for the jaguar, Jordahl said. If Biden doesn’t stop the building of these walls, the jaguars won’t recover. Their fate is in the hands of the Biden administration.

He later added that the recent construction work appeared to be a direct violation of Bidens’ presidential order.

ALERT: Entrepreneurs are still working hard to build Trump’s #BorderWall. They level the mountains and destroy the jaguar’s habitat in an apparent violation of Biden’s order to stop construction. @POTUS must investigate and stop this madness for good. Sequence filmed by Tucson Samaritans. pic.twitter.com/cjn7Cj4lz8

– Laiken Jordahl (@LaikenJordahl) February 13, 2021

When asked about the construction work, a spokeswoman for the US Army Corps of Engineers told HuffPost that while all border infrastructure projects have been put on hold until further notice, contractors are still bound by the terms of their contracts to maintain safe and secure work sites. This could include securing equipment, covering or filling open trenches and providing erosion control, the spokesperson said.

She did not specifically address the work being done in the Pajarito Mountains, but said most of these minimum safety and security related activities, which are designed to protect life, health and safety, will be visible to the public.

These activities are necessary to comply with the presidents’ proclamation to suspend all border fence construction, she added.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not respond to specific questions from the HuffPosts about recent construction, but said in a statement they remain fully committed to implementing President Bidens’ executive actions related to immigration. and border security, including the suspension of construction of the border wall system. and adjust its operations to enforce travel and entry proclamations into the United States.

A White House spokesperson declined to comment on Bidens’ plans for the wall, including whether he intended to remove part of it.

Whatever Biden chooses to do, he is assured the president will face a tough climb. Felbab-Brown said Republican lawmakers would undoubtedly push back any proposal to remove the wall and that costly legal battles could be fought if ongoing construction contracts were canceled. According to a recent estimate by the Corps, terminating these contracts could also result in demobilization costs of some $ 700 million.

Getting rid of the wall is important, especially the parts of it that are on vulnerable wilderness areas and tribal lands, Felbab-Brown said. But it may not be easy for the Biden administration to do so.

Jordahl said he nevertheless hopes Biden takes action to mitigate the wall’s impacts on border communities and habitats. After all, he noted, Arizonah’s border communities helped Biden win the election.

Border communities have been ignored for so long, but it seems that ultimately people across the country can see the gravity of the injustices inflicted here, Jordahl said. The border communities helped Bidens win here in Arizona. I think he owes it to us.

Calling all HuffPost superfans!

Sign up to become a Founding Member and help shape the next chapter of HuffPost







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos