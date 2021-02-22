White House: China and WHO must “ intensify ” the investigation into the origin of the pandemic





Chip Somodevilla by 2.21.21 1:52 p.m. President Biden’s national security adviser said on Sunday that the administration was concerned about data China had provided to the World Health Organization regarding the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. “We need a credible, open and transparent international investigation led by the World Health Organization,” Jake Sullivan said in a meeting with CBS ‘ Face the nation. Sullivan said the Biden administration had questions about an upcoming WHO report on the origins of the pandemic. “We do not believe that China has made available sufficient original data on how this pandemic began to spread, both in China and ultimately around the world,” he said. “And we believe the WHO and China should take action on this issue.” He said Biden had “raised the issue of COVID-19 and the need for all countries to take responsibility” during his recent call with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Earlier this month, a WHO team present its first findings after the end of a visit to Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first detected at the end of 2019. Researchers said the outbreak almost certainly did not start in a Chinese lab, but that its path between animals and humans required further investigation. And one of those team members, Dutch virologist Marion Koopmans, said Steve Inskeep of NPR That said, she and her team believe the pandemic did not originate at the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan. “The market is not the whole story,” she said. “The market was one of those release events, but there was also traffic outside, outside the market.” Hostages in Iran Sullivan also told CBS that the Biden administration has started communicating with Iran about the at least five Americans currently being held hostage in the country. “Our strong message to the Iranians will be that we will not accept a long term proposal where they will continue to detain Americans in an unfair and illegal manner,” he said. “It will be a high priority for this administration to get these Americans safely home.” On Thursday, the Biden administration announced that it relaunch diplomatic discussions with Tehran focused on the Iran nuclear deal to which the Trump administration withdrew in 2018. Sullivan said Biden was “ready to go to the table” to talk with the Iranians about lifting the constraints on their nuclear program, and noted that Iran had yet to respond. “This offer still stands because we believe diplomacy is the best way to do it,” he said. “Iran has not yet responded. But what happened as a result was that the scenario was reversed. It is Iran that is now diplomatically isolated, not the United States. the ball is in their court. “ Copyright 2021 NPR. For more information, visit NPR







