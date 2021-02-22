PPP chief says government has made Senate elections controversial





NOWSHERA: Pakistan People’s Party leader and former provincial minister Rahimdad Khan on Sunday said ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf made the Senate elections controversial by going to the Supreme Court and submitting a motion of privilege to the parliament.

There is a simple methodology in the Constitution for Senate elections, but the chosen prime minister is so panicked that his government, on the one hand, approached the Supreme Court and presented a motion of privilege in parliament on the other, has the PPP chief told the media at the residence of Ikhtiar Wali Khan, the successful Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz candidate in the PK-63 by-election in Nowshera.

Fazal Maula Chattan, Munir Khattak, Saud Paracha, Salim Khokar and others were also present.

The crushing defeat in the by-elections in Sindh, Balochistan and the KP was a glaring example that the PTI had lost the confidence of the people and that they wanted to get rid of the incapable leaders as soon as possible. This chosen government has no choice but to return home. Ever-rising prices for basic commodities, medicines and unemployment have compounded the suffering of the poor, Rahimdad said.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and his ensemble had failed miserably to overcome the challenges, adding that the country was now facing a number of crises, including executive, financial and constitutional. He said political party leaders could not be intimidated by calling them traitors and agents of foreign agencies.

He criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan for reneging on promises he made during the elections and for betraying the people. He criticized the government for filing baseless complaints against political workers.

