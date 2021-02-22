Politics
BJP resolution commends PM Modi, Center for Agricultural Laws, for effectively managing the Covid-19 pandemic
Amid ongoing protests against the three new farm laws, the ruling BJP passed a resolution on Sunday praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Center for introducing the laws, saying they are in the best interests of farmers and will ensure better prices for their products.
The resolution, adopted at the first physical meeting of the newly appointed BJP officers, precedes assembly elections in several states, including West Bengal and Assam.
He also praises Modi for not being gentle, nor unnecessarily aggressive in his dealings with China during the LAC stalemate, for his competent leadership in effectively handling the Covid-19 pandemic, and for have launched labor reforms.
The “political resolution” was presented by BJP vice president Raman Singh and supported by the party’s Haryana unit leader, OP Dhankar.
“The government has introduced three agricultural laws in the interest of farmers to ensure that they get the right price for their products, that their incomes double and that they have the freedom to sell their agricultural products where they want.” , we read in the resolution.
Picking up Congress for opposing the laws, the resolution says the opposition party is joined by other parties and that some people are trying to “mislead” farmers just for their politics.
“It is for this reason that Congress, which has repeatedly spoken of discussions (on these laws), has not been able to highlight the points in the agricultural laws with which it disagrees,” the resolution said. , pointing out that the BJP believes the laws were necessary for the well-being of Indian farmers and were long requested.
The resolution declares that India has become a strong nation with a clear policy under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.
In its foreign policy, according to the resolution, India has respected the principle that it will be neither gentle nor unnecessarily aggressive in its relations with a nation.
India will not let any expansionary strategy succeed at its borders, he said, adding that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India has proven it on every given opportunity.
On tackling the pandemic, the resolution says India has not only defeated Covid-19 under the able and sensitive leadership of Prime Minister Modi, but has also instilled in all of its citizens the confidence to build an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ .
“The party unequivocally salutes its leadership for presenting India to the world as a proud and victorious nation in the fight against Covid-19,” he said.
The resolution details initiatives taken by the Modi government such as new education policy, labor reforms and other measures while calling on party workers to pledge to win parliamentary elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Pondicherry.
The three contentious farm laws were passed by parliament last year, with the government saying they will benefit farmers by freeing them from the clutches of middlemen and introducing new technologies to the sector.
However, thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders against the laws for nearly three months now, claiming the laws will remove the MSP’s safety net and leave them at the mercy of big business.
