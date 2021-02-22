Latest Covid-19 infection rates for Wokingham ahead of Boris Johnson’s lockdown roadmap announced





The latest Covid-19 infection rates for the Borough of Wokingham were released by Public Health England – ahead of Boris Johnson's lockdown roadmap announced. The borough of Wokingham as a whole had the lowest coronavirus infection rate in any of Berkshire's six local authority regions – at 54.3 on February 16, according to figures from Public Health England on Sunday evening . There have been a total of 93 confirmed cases in the region in the seven days leading up to that date. Among the smaller areas that make up the Borough of Wokingham, Earley had the highest infection rate. That region had 14 new cases in the seven days to February 16, giving it a sliding infection rate of 142.7. At the other end of the scale, there were four areas with two or fewer new cases in the same time period. A full list of Wokingham Borough areas is below.

Zoned Infection rate New cases Earley 142.7 14 Spencers Wood and Swallowfield 104.4 9 Twyford West and Charvil 75.5 7 Sonning and Woodley North 65.1 5 Shinfield 64.8 8 Woodley East 63.7 5 Crowthorne North 62 5 Lower Earley North 59.1 6 Arborfield and Garrison 57.3 4 Town of Wokingham 55 5 Winnersh 48.4 5 Woodley South 41.4 3 Wokingham North and Hurst 40.2 3 Lower Earley South 38.4 3 Southlake 34.4 3 Finchampstead 30 3 Twyford East and Wargrave N / A Two or less Wokingham East N / A Two or less Barkham and Woosehill N / A Two or less Wokingham West and South N / A Two or less







