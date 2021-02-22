Eye investment protection pact between the EU and China

Europe wants open and continuous engagement after successful negotiations last year

The European Union and China are considering a bilateral investment protection agreement after concluding in principle the comprehensive investment agreement, according to a senior EU official.

Negotiations for CAI concluded on December 30 and focus on market access, fair competition and sustainable investment development, but left investment protection aside for a separate deal.

European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Thursday that the EU was considering its next stage of cooperation with China to work on an investment protection agreement after the conclusion of the IAC.

“This is the next practical step,” he told a press conference on the EU’s new trade strategy.

China overtook the United States as the EU’s largest trading partner for the first time last year, according to a report by the European statistical agency Eurostat last week. Over the past year, trade in goods between the EU and China has reached $ 711 billion, compared to $ 673 billion between the EU and the United States.

Dombrovskis, who is also EU trade commissioner, said China’s role in the global economy has grown significantly over the past decade. China was the only major economy to post positive growth of 2.3% in a year ravaged by a pandemic.

“And China is set to become the world’s largest economy in the coming years. So it is clear that engagement with China is very important in this regard,” he said.

He added that the EU also expects China’s constructive engagement in reforming the World Trade Organization. He said that some issues such as a level playing field, market access, the role of state-owned enterprises and intellectual property rights have already been addressed in the bilateral investment agreement.

In a statement welcoming new WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, China’s Ministry of Commerce said China will firmly maintain the multilateral trading system and actively participate in WTO reform. He will also support Okonjo-Iweala’s role as the new head of the WTO to help the organization further contribute to improving the global governance system and the well-being of people around the world.

Zhang Xiangchen, vice-minister of commerce, said last July, when he was the permanent representative of China to the WTO, that “it is a bad decision to target the Chinese economic system in the reform of the WTO “.

Dombrovskis, who led the EU in talks with China on the CAI, and Vice Premier Liu He held appeals in April and December to move the CAI forward.

The CAI was seen as a major achievement in China-EU relations last year, with President Xi Jinping joining German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to announce the breakthrough on December 30.

Zhang Ming, China’s Ambassador to the EU, told Portuguese media on January 29 that he believed major progress would be made towards ratification of the CAI during the Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the EU during of the first semester of the year.

The new EU trade strategy announced on Thursday focuses on an open, sustainable and assertive approach.

The European Commission said the strategy builds on the EU’s openness to contribute to economic recovery by supporting green and digital transformation, as well as a renewed focus on strengthening multilateralism and reforming trade rules. to ensure they are equitable and sustainable.

“Where appropriate, the EU will take a stronger stance in defending interests and values, including through new tools,” he said.

“We pursue an open, strategic and assertive path, emphasizing the EU’s ability to make its own choices and to shape the world around it through its leadership and commitment, reflecting our interests and strategic values “said Dombrovskis.

Iana Dreyer, founding editor-in-chief of trade policy publication Borderlex, wrote in a tweet that “the new strategy confirms the EU’s transition to a more defensive approach to trade policy focused on advancing its trade agenda. domestic policy in a context of growing international tensions “.

Timo Vuori, Executive Vice President of the Finnish Chamber of Commerce, said EU trade policy should focus on multilateralism, openness, free and fair trade with a practical approach.

“Strategic autonomy should not lead to nationalism, regionalism or isolation. The value of global supply chains is essential for EU trade,” he wrote in a tweet Thursday.

