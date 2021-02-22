Jokowi signs PP on job loss guarantee program for laid-off workers





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi Government regulation number 37 of 2021 officially signed regarding the implementation of the job loss guarantee program. This PP is a rule derived from the law on job creation. In Article 1 of this PP, it is stated that security in the event of job loss, hereinafter abbreviated as JKP, is social security provided to workers / workers who have suffered a dismissal (PHK) in the form of cash benefits, access to labor market information, and vocational training. Article 2 states that employers are required to include workers / workers as participants in the JKP program. “JKP is organized by Ð’Ð JS Ketenagakerjaan and the central government,” read article 3 of PP 37/2021 which was signed by President Jokowi on February 2. As a condition of membership to obtain these benefits, participants must be enrolled in the four benefit programs at BP Jamsostek, namely; Old-age benefit (JHT), occupational accident benefit (JKK), death benefit (JKM) and retirement benefit (JP). Additionally, Article 11 explains that contributions to the JKP program must be paid monthly at a rate of 0.46 percent of monthly salary. “The 0.46 percent (zero point forty-six percent) contribution as mentioned in subsection (2) that is paid by comes from central government fees and JKP funding sources,” said paragraph (3 ) of PP 37/2021. Read: Law on the creation of derivative jobs PP: the monthly salary must be greater than the hourly bill The contribution paid by the central government as mentioned in paragraph (3) is 0.22 percent of the monthly salary. Meanwhile, the JKP funding source mentioned in paragraph (3) is a recomposition of contributions to the JKK and JKM programs, provided that; JKK contributions are recomposed at 0.14% of monthly salary and JKM contributions are re-composed at 0.10% of monthly salary. The advantages of JKP include; cash, access to labor market information and vocational training. Article 19 explains that JKP benefits are granted to participants who experience layoffs, both for employment relationships based on indefinite employment agreements or employment agreements for a certain duration. The salary which serves as the basis for the calculation of contributions is the final salary worker which is reported by the employer to BPJS Ketenagakerjaan and does not exceed the upper limit of wages. The salary cap for the first time is set at IDR 5,000,000. In the event that the salary exceeds the upper limit of the salary, the salary serving as the basis for the calculation of contributions is the salary ceiling. JKP’s benefits for participants who experience layoffs are exempt on grounds of termination due to: resignation, permanent total disability, retirement; or deceased. Article 21 regulates; cash benefits are granted monthly for a maximum of six months’ salary under the following conditions; 45 percent of wages for the first three months; and 25 percent of wages for the next three months. The salary used as the basis for the payment of cash benefits is the last salary of the worker / worker declared by the employer to BPJS Ketenagakerjaan and does not exceed the fixed salary ceiling. JKP benefits in the regulations signed by Jokowi can be submitted after participants have a minimum contribution period of 12 months in 24 months and have paid contributions for at least six consecutive months in the event of dismissal or termination of BPJS Ketenagakerjaan before let this not happen PHK DEWI NURITA







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos