Pervaiz Asharf and Fazlur Rehman discuss PDM strategy for joint Senate candidate





ISLAMABAD: Contacts between allied parties of the Pakistani Democratic Movement (PDM) have accelerated to finalize the strategy for the success of the PDM candidates in the next senatorial elections.

Former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf and PDM Chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman held the meeting and pledged to continue joint efforts for the success of the joint PDM candidates in the upcoming senatorial elections.

Raja Pervez Ashraf, who is also vice-chairman of the PDM, has been tasked by PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to establish contacts with all allied parties of the PDM and other political parties for the success of the joint PDM candidates . During the meeting, the issues of the upcoming senatorial elections with a focus on common strategy and the long march of the PDM were discussed.

According to sources, the meeting between the two remained focused on finalizing the joint PDM candidates of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It was decided that this issue would be discussed with other allied parties of the PDM and that the final decision would be taken before February 25, the last day of the withdrawal.

The PPP wanted the PDM to agree on the name of Farhatullah Babar as the joint PDM candidate for the technocratic seat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is expected that the informal PDM meeting will take place in a day or two to finalize the joint PDM candidates of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

When contacted, Raja Pervez Ashraf said that the PDM was united and that he would push forward for the success of the upcoming senatorial elections.

Pervez Ashraf said recent byelection results exposed the lies of the PTI by giving votes to the PDM. The recent by-election results are accusations against the PTI government, he said. He said the Pakistani people rejected the two-and-a-half-year-old PTI’s performance because its two-and-a-half-years were just u-turns and false promises and dashed hopes.

From industrialists to ordinary men rejected the PTI government because of its inability to run the government, he said. Former Prime Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan deceived the Pakistani people with his ineffective policies because the PTI election campaign was about high prices and high inflation and even claimed that PTI will control inflation and create jobs.

He said the electricity tariff had been averaged at Rs 28 per unit, despite international oil prices at $ 60 per barrel. When the PPP was in power, the electricity tariff was around Rs 4 per unit while international oil prices at the time peaked at $ 140 per barrel, he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos