



A senior Chinese diplomat criticized the actions of the administration of former US President Donald Trump, saying this was the root cause of the difficulties in bilateral relations.

Key points: China and US clash over issues of trade and human rights crimes against Uyghur Muslims President Joe Biden’s administration has indicated it will keep pressure on Beijing Wang Yi urged Washington to stay out of the country’s internal affairs

Speaking at a forum in Beijing, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged US politicians to stop smearing the ruling Communist Party in China.

He called on the administration of US President Joe Biden to work with Beijing to reopen dialogue between the two countries and restore a damaged bilateral relationship under Mr. Trump’s presidency.

Mr. Wang said the Trump administration’s actions to suppress and contain China have inflicted immeasurable damage.

He urged the United States to remove tariffs on Chinese products and abandon what he called an irrational removal from the Chinese tech sector.

Wang also said the United States should respect China’s fundamental interests, stop interfering in Beijing’s internal affairs, and stop “knowing” the separatist forces for Taiwan independence.

“Over the past few years, the United States has practically cut off bilateral dialogue at all levels,” Wang said in prepared remarks translated into English.

“We are ready to have frank communication with the American side and to engage in dialogues aimed at solving the problems.”

Wang said a recent appeal between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Biden was a positive step.

Washington has placed tariffs on Chinese products under President Donald Trump (AP: Evan Vucci)

The comments come with the bilateral relationship at its lowest in decades.

Washington and Beijing have clashed on multiple fronts, including trade, accusations of human rights crimes against Uyghur Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region, and Beijing’s land claims in the resource-rich South China Sea.

The Biden administration, however, has indicated that it will keep the pressure on Beijing.

Mr. Biden expressed concern about Beijing’s “coercive and unfair” business practices and endorsed the Trump administration’s determination that China has committed genocide against Muslim minorities in far western Xinjiang.

Reuters

