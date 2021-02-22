Kash Patel on Biden’s Administrative Politicization of DOD: Biden Deliberately Lies About White Supremacy in the Military | Video

Former Trump administration Defense Department Chief of Staff Kash Patel joined Maria Bartiromo on FOX Sunday Morning Futures in saying that the Biden administration is deliberately lying by alleging the white supremacy in the military.

KASH PATEL, FORMER ASSISTANT ASSISTANT TO PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you for having me, Maria.

So in the Department of Defense, as in any other large department of the United States government, when you stop trading in logic and facts, you start trading in politics. And this is an excellent example of what has been done in the Ministry of Defense.

Through their own spokesperson and their own secretary of defense, they said they did not know the problem and whether it existed. They don’t have a name for it. They have no solution for this. But they’re still going to label it.

It is a total Machiavellian approach. The ends justify the means. And they themselves admitted that the problem does not exist, to their knowledge.

And it’s because that’s not the case, Maria, on both of my Defense Ministry tours, that white supremacy is not endemic throughout the Defense Ministry. It is outrageous and offensive to our men and women in uniform.

BARTIROMO: But doesn’t that also continue this whole narrative with the seven-foot fences and barbed wire around the Capitol that Nancy Pelosi and her company must be afraid of inside?

PATEL: Absolutely.

And this is the continued politicization of the Department of Defense, to the detriment of our national security. Under President Trump, we have placed the women, men and women of our uniformed services on the battlefield to defend America.

What they have done here is internally target our men and women in uniform and politicize the event with their fences, barbed wire and baseless allegations of racism within the Defense Department that are so absurd that ‘they issued a withdrawal order.

These types of orders are given in times of war, not at home in the United States of America, the Pentagon, indoors.

Meanwhile, serious threats hang over this country.

I want to take a short break, Kash, but I want to know your take on China and your reaction to President Biden this week, calling the Uyghur genocide a Chinese cultural norm. It’s just the norm …

BARTIROMO: Welcome back.

I’m back with Kash Patel, the former Defense Ministry Chief of Staff.

And, Kash, you were also the number two director of the National Intelligence Office under Ric Grenell. You, along with Ric Grenell, John Ratcliffe, have exposed the problem around China and the threat it poses.

I want your opinion on what President Biden said in this town hall this week, namely that the fact that a million Uyghurs are locked in what some call concentration camps, he said, well, that’s just a cultural norm. It is a Chinese cultural norm.

What do you think of what you heard from President Biden?

PATEL: Well, that just shows you and illustrates the position of this administration on one of our – one of our biggest threats to the Americas, which is this – which is China.

They are in the process of genocide in China against the Uyghurs. This is in fact not in dispute. And for the leader of the free world, to say that genocide is a cultural norm is outrageous.

Can you imagine if President Trump publicly declared that the Uyghur genocide in China, which everyone recognizes, is a cultural norm? It would have been a global calamity.

But because the left-wing media allows the politicization of our national security to continue just because Joe Biden said so, it allows for this outrageous conduct and, more importantly, the death and decimation of a minority population in China, encamped in fences. pen and cannot go out and are in rehabilitation.

It is a serious threat to the world.

BARTIROMO: And not only that, but I’m glad you mentioned the left-wing media allowing this propaganda to take place.

Check out these headlines from the Global Times. Xi Jinping could have written it himself. And we watch the Global Times, which is the spokesperson for the Communists, saying, “China’s strength in self-correction is evident, as Texas freezes and disappears,” “Why China, with the same power grid, won’t suffer blackouts like the – in the United States. “