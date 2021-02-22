Old guard opposes incentives for electric vehicles – Journal





Ali Asghar Jamali, CEO, Indus Motor Company

Neighboring countries treat hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and electric vehicles (EVs) alike. While creating a base for future connected autonomous vehicles and associated infrastructure, Pakistan should not be too out of step if it wants to promote environmentally friendly vehicles.

That was the final remark from Indus Motor Company (IMC) CEO Ali Asghar Jamali in a recent interview with Dawn. Mr Jamali spoke about the focus of IMCs on HEVs rather than EVs, the cost difference between HEVs and EVs, infrastructure issues, policies, incentives for EVs and future investment plans.

IMC supports governments’ desire to electrify the fleet of passenger cars and heavy-duty vehicles. The most important factor is the appreciation of the realities on the ground. Favorable import policies in the name of introducing technology while importing 100% Fully Destroyed Parts (CKD) at the expense of local suppliers, who are large employers, are not in favor of Pakistan, a- he declared.

Making parts in Pakistan and offering the same incentives offered by countries in the region will help local manufacturing while achieving the ultimate goal of air conditioning. A phased approach to shifting from existing internal combustion engines (ICEs) to zero-emission vehicles will benefit everyone, he added.

I am not against battery electric vehicles (BEV). I think HEVs are too expensive at the moment and the benefits accrued do not justify the massive incentives given by the government, Mr Jamali said, adding that HEVs can achieve all of the underlying government goals by being eco-friendly. environment and fuel efficient without costing country too much in terms of leaking valuable currency.

He pointed out that the BEV CKD will cost at least $ 25,000 against ICE at $ 10,000. Imagine the impact it will have on the import bill if even 20,000 units are sold each year, which means an exit of $ 500 million.

I am convinced that HEVs can scale up given their costs and eventually when BEV becomes more affordable, we can still get them.

There is a reason Toyota was able to sell 15 million HEVs globally when BEV sales are only 3% comparatively even in developed countries, he said, adding that the government believed always incite the BEV under political pressure. It will be a big challenge for any player to achieve the desired level and scale of location given the cost of BEVs, he noted.

This is the reason why countries like India, Thailand and Malaysia continue to encourage both HEVs and BEVs, Mr Jamali said.

The CEO of IMC said that in their 2021 report to the European Union, European auto assemblers defined electric vehicles and included rechargeable electric vehicles (ECVs) and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). Both are powered by an electric motor but require different infrastructure. Electric ECVs have further been classified as full battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, both of which require a charging infrastructure that connects them to the power grid.

The European Union introduced EV incentives of up to 4,000 euros in 2014. After six years, the sales rate of EVs is only 3% and their sales are concentrated in countries with higher GDP per capita like Germany and Norway. Four countries covering 27% of the total area of ​​the EU, the Netherlands, Germany, France and the United Kingdom account for over 75% of all ECV charging points in the European Union.

The EU considers BEVs and PHEVs as one category, namely electric vehicles. By combining the two types of vehicles, the total sales after six years of promotion is 3%, he noted.

He said that different companies have adopted different strategies to build infrastructure in Pakistan for ECVs. Electricity in Pakistan is a complex problem as circular debt is constantly increasing. A wide variety of rates prevail here for industry, household and agriculture and they are then classified according to the number of units consumed. The line losses at different distribution companies are not questionable, he said.

Regarding issues like poor location, high prices, money and long delivery times, IMC CEO said Prime Minister Imran Khan is working to find solutions and the ministry des Industries had engaged the automotive industry and stakeholders to resolve them.

Regarding the weak localization, he said his profitability was linked to volumes. Over the past few years, IMC has increased localization levels in each model due to a possible price reduction and shortening of the supply chain.

Since 2007, the cancellation policy has been replaced by a more progressive and incentive tariff. IMC / Toyota has managed to localize most of its models by more than 65% in the case of the flagship Corolla and now the Yaris, excluding government taxes.

He said increasing car prices was an act of last resort for IMC. The decision is made after exhausting all other options, he said. He added that car prices in major economies have also increased due to the supply chain and other issues.

Being the largest beneficiary of every vehicle sold in the country, the government collected up to 7% Additional Customs Duties (ACD), 5-7.5% Federal Excise Tax (FED), and a withholding tax. the source, which has contributed to the rise in prices in the recent past. . Much of the impact on prices is due to duties and taxes, which can reach 40% in the case of the 1,800cc Corolla, he said.

When it comes to money, he said IMC is the only company that advises clients to refrain from paying premiums. We are the only automaker to have canceled reservations that were suspected of being investors to sell cars for value, he said.

In the event of late delivery, he said IMC was increasing its capacity from the current 66,000 units to 75,000 units. With new entrants, the industry now has a capacity of over 500,000 units, which is higher than demand, he noted.

Asked about the rise in car prices despite the rupee’s appreciation against the dollar from Rs168 in the last week of August 2020 to around Rs160 now, he said expensive cars were not in the best interests of manufacturers . IMC always tries to absorb the pressures and passes on the impact of different utility and input costs when they become unbearable.

Also, as volumes have fallen due to higher taxes over the past year, fixed costs per unit have increased, he said, adding that the last price increase for IMC was in April. 2020, when the dollar was trading at 162/163 Rs.

In addition, the devaluation of the rupee affects not only our input costs but also those of our suppliers as their raw material becomes expensive.

Regarding the entry of Chinese and Korean vehicle assemblers, he said that the brands arriving in Pakistan are already competing with each other in different parts of the world. Competition is healthy for industry and consumers. It also gives us the opportunity to improve, he said.

Posted in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, February 22, 2021

