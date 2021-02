COVID-19: What can we expect Boris Johnson’s lockdown announcement to include? | UK News

Boris Johnson is set to reveal England’s long-awaited roadmap outside of lockdown today. Speculation has been going on for days, but now we have some details on what to expect. Prime Minister’s announcement. Follow live coverage on Sky News on Monday as the PM is expected to address the House of Commons at 3:30 p.m. and host a Downing Street press conference at 7 p.m. Here’s what we know so far: Schools The government has always said getting students back to class is a priority and that schools will now be the first thing to reopen. All schools will allow all students to return on March 8 as part of government plans, despite teacher unions’ concerns that schools will open simultaneously. Socialize From March 8, people will be able to meet outside in a public space. They will be allowed to sit down for coffee or have a picnic in a park – a slight extension of the current rules allowing people to exercise with someone from another household. As for group gatherings, outdoor gatherings of up to six people – or two households of any size – will be allowed from March 29. Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Teacher on Ease of Lockdown and Schools

Trip So far, there are no details on when people will be allowed to travel abroad again. The Telegraph reported that directives asking people to stay in their homes and areas will be lifted on March 29 – although this does not yet give staycations the green light. Some reports have claimed that ministers are considering allowing people who live in the same household to go on vacation together from April. Bars, pubs and restaurants Picture:

There are no firm dates yet for the reopening of pubs and restaurants

Again, there are few details on how the hospitality sector will be reopened – this may be something to be clarified by the Prime Minister later. Media have suggested pubs and restaurants may start serving outdoors in April, while indoor dining may be permitted in May. Sports Outdoor sports facilities, such as tennis and basketball courts, are expected to reopen on March 29. A return to organized sport for adults and children, such as grassroots football, is also expected from this date.

