Donald Trump Jr. tears teacher unions apart at gun wall; Critics turn ballistic





Donald Trump Jr. derailed even further in a Twitter video aimed at teacher unions on Saturday in front of a gun wall.

Vox reporter Aaron Rupar commented that the former president’s son’s rant, in its typical rhetoric, made the post look like an extremist video posted from a bunker in an undisclosed location.

It looks and sounds like an extremist video posted from a bunker in an undisclosed location pic.twitter.com/LNWmiUN96I

– Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 21, 2021

Trump Jr. criticized teachers he accused of preventing schools from opening because they do not want to return to class unvaccinated or without proper safety protocols in place and risk their lives. Teacher unions are out of control and destroying our children’s future! he noted in a caption with the video.

His argument was difficult to follow. He first intoned to follow science that would support vaccinations and prudent health measures to protect people exposed to group situations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, such as teaching children’s classrooms.

Trump Jr. is apparently part of a growing trend among right-handed people who include guns with their images. First-year Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) Posed last week in front of AR-15 type firearms at her home during a virtual House committee hearing.

The gun nerds on Twitter couldn’t agree on the type of guns on the wall behind Trump. Some were convinced they were flashy, custom-made pistols or even targeted pistols modified with telescoping sights perhaps to make them appear more menacing. Either way, critics viewed the guns as a deliberately threatening message.

Display of a video attack by teachers’ unions against a backdrop of a gun wall. Deplorable.

– Tom (@TomBalawejder) February 21, 2021

First, in the age of school shootings, it’s in very bad taste for Don Jr. to attack teachers in front of a wall full of guns. It’s disgusting. It sounds like a threat in this climate. And just on the heels of Parkland’s anniversary. https://t.co/Uauycd7Lpg

– Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) February 21, 2021

Well, that obviously hit a nerve. Teachers have been maligned, demonized and ridiculed for wanting their safety taken seriously, so they can return to their beloved profession, but they are not even considered essential enough to get vaccinated in many places. .

2 /

– Kim Zimmerman (@ KimZimmerman1) February 21, 2021

Are they all going to post videos with their guns in the background now? FFS

– Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) February 21, 2021

pic.twitter.com/Wgpf5Yebj2

– Pendragon (@ CP17188007) February 21, 2021

I’m a teacher. And a union representative. In the 5th largest school district in the Americas. Teacher unions are made up of teachers – to improve our working conditions.

Teachers’ working conditions ARE student learning conditions. Stop demonizing people who have chosen altruism for a career

– DA Wood (@piedpenguin) February 21, 2021

That’s all I hear every time a Trump opens his mouth: pic.twitter.com/od8V9779OU

– Super Liberal Man (@SuperLiberaIMan) February 21, 2021

He could have used a good public school education. Perhaps he would have learned to form a cohesive argument based on evidence and critical thinking.

But unfortunately. He’s just a wandering jerk with guns.

– Craig Newman (@craignewman) February 21, 2021

It’s your GOP, the crazy son of the former president posting a video with guns visible to send a coded message that it’s time to take up arms. We slept on January 6th because people ignored the warning signs and yet it’s off again, it’s not a dog whistle, it’s a megaphone!

– Robert C. Evans (@ evansrc717) February 21, 2021

He doesn’t look good.

– Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) February 21, 2021

If you’re unhappy with your life right now, just remember you’re not Don Jr. bizarrely attacking teachers outside a gun sanctuary.

– Lindy Li (@lindyli) February 21, 2021

