Amin calls for innovative solutions for waste collection, recycling





Islamabad: The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam, has pushed plastic producers to help manage the threat of plastic waste in a sustainable manner in order to protect the environment and public health.

Addressing a high-level national consultative policy dialogue on plastic waste management on Sunday, the prime minister’s assistant said the government was committed to tackling the growing environmental threat of plastic waste and had taken several policy measures and legal for this purpose under Prime Minister Imran Khans. vision for Clean Green Pakistan and sustainable consumption and production initiatives to achieve environmentally friendly sustainable development.

“These efforts for sustainable management of plastic waste are unlikely to achieve the expected results as long as the various stakeholders – involved in the manufacture, sale and use of plastics play their role under their broad responsibility for management of plastic waste, ”he said.

Co-hosted by the Ministry of Climate Change and the Pakistan Collect and Recycle Alliance, the one-day stakeholder engagement event held here on Sunday at a local hotel aimed to discuss at length and frame responses to the shared waste challenge packaging and collection mechanism, drive performance improvement and ultimately strengthen collective action for sustainable collection and disposal of plastic waste in a scientific and environmentally friendly manner.

The prime minister’s assistant said that large-scale plastic waste, which accounts for a significant portion of overall municipal waste, is generated in the country as a result of the use of various products from beverage companies and urged companies to demonstrate an increased level of responsibility to recover their plastic waste and to recycle it under extended responsibility measures.

He said there had been increased engagement with companies in recent weeks, which were selling products in plastic bags around the country, to ensure their plastic waste at the final level of neighborhood markets is also collected and recycled properly as part of government measures to combat skyrocketing municipal waste and choking pipes.

Malik Amin said some companies are committed to introducing technological measures to manage and recycle plastic waste generated as a result of consuming their plastic products.

He said plastics consumption in Pakistan was on the rise with an annual growth of 15, most of which ended up in landfills, unmanaged landfills or scattered on land and water bodies across the country.

“The country’s total annual plastic waste production in 2020 was around 3.9 million tonnes, which is expected to increase to 6.12 million tonnes per year by 2050,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant said that around 70% of this plastic waste (2.6 million tonnes) has not been managed / mismanaged and is typically stored in landfills, clogging sewers or degrading fertile land.

He said it was estimated that around 1.3 million tonnes of plastic could be recycled per year with the facilities and capacity currently available in the country.

Malik Amin said that around 30 million tons of municipal waste is generated across the country.

Although plastic waste in the municipal waste stream currently accounts for 10-14%, the share of plastic waste in all municipal waste is increasing rapidly due to the growing generation of plastic waste on the heels of the country’s galloping population. “, did he declare.

Syed Mujtaba Hussain, Senior Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change, said working with local innovators, industry and government organizations was important to develop systemic solutions to promote the transition to a circular economy for plastics in which they have never become waste or minimize their leakage into the environment.

