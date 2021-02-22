Mafia lawyer Mark Pomerantz hired to investigate former president





Donald Trump may have gone through his second impeachment trial, but he still faces a looming legal nightmare because of his troubled business relationship.

The 74-year-old made headlines after his terrible electoral defeat and refusal to accept it, followed by the shocking January 6 riots on Capitol Hill and his role in the incitement. Now Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance has quietly stepped up his investigation into the former president’s financial affairs.

But the investigation seems to have escalated a notch after the appointment of high-profile lawyer Mark Pomerantz.

He’s the man who helped bring down gangster John Gotti – the former head of the Gambino criminal family – along with other gangsters.

Mr Pomerantz’s appointment was first reported by The New York Times, with the publication explaining that the investigation is focused on “possible tax and bank fraud, including whether the Trump organization has misled its lenders or local tax authorities on the value of its properties. get loans and tax benefits ”.

The appointment was interpreted as a blow to the former president, with Vanity Fair describing it as “perhaps a sign of trouble”, especially since Mr Pomerantz has already spoken to M’s former lawyer. Trump, Michael Cohen.

While the district attorney’s office has remained quiet about the investigation, court documents reveal it is focused on “potentially widespread and prolonged criminal conduct” within the Trump organization.

He will investigate suspected falsification of records and insurance and tax fraud.

A separate civil investigation led by New York Attorney General Letitia James is also examining allegations that Mr. Trump may have falsely reported property values.

Mr Trump has called the investigation a ‘witch hunt’ and is now moving forward with his life after the White House, announcing he will be a keynote speaker at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, in Florida, February 28.

It will be his first public decision in 2021 after stepping down and surviving his second impeachment trial.

THE MAN WHO BROUGHT MAFIA BOSS

Mr Pomerantz, 69, has enjoyed a decades-long legal career after pursuing former Gambino family boss John Angelo “Junior” Gotti in the 1990s, along with other figures in organized crime.

John A Gotti took over as the head of the crime family in 1992 after his father – John J Gotti – was sent to jail, but he was slapped with his own prison term in 1999 for racketeering offenses.

Mr. Pomerantz, who is now in private practice and has taken a leave of absence, “has dealt with significant cases and internal investigations relating to all aspects of alleged professional misconduct, including banking and banking fraud, mail and mail fraud. wire transfer, ”according to his profile on the University of Pennsylvania website.

