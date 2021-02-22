Politics
Oslo and Beijing to strengthen trade and climate cooperation
Norwegian envoy looks for opportunities in China’s pledge to open up more
China’s 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) will shape the country’s future social and economic development, and Norway looks forward to the opportunities it offers to strengthen bilateral cooperation in a range of areas including trade, climate and the environment, the country’s chief envoy said. In Beijing.
“We look forward to studying the new five-year plan when it is approved and published,” Norwegian Ambassador to China Signe Brudeset said in a written interview with China Daily.
As China reaffirmed its commitment to be more open in the new five-year plan, Brudeset said Norway sees opportunities to build on the important trade ties the two countries already have, for example in the fruit industries. sea and shipping, but also develop new business areas in the Chinese market.
“Norway and China are currently negotiating a free trade agreement between our countries. More open and predictable trade on an equal footing will benefit businesses from both countries,” she said.
Brudeset also said that Norway expects China’s climate and environmental targets to be met through the implementation of the new plan.
“We have noted with great interest the ambitious climate and environmental goals that have been announced by President Xi Jinping,” she said.
Speaking during the general debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly by video in September last year, President Xi announced that China intends to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality before 2060.
In December, at the Climate Ambition virtual summit, Xi unveiled China’s stricter targets for reducing carbon dioxide emissions and increasing the share of non-fossil fuels and forest stocks over the next decade.
“Norway and China have a long history of very strong cooperation on climate and environment,” Brudeset said, adding that the two countries had expanded this cooperation by the end of 2019, with new innovative initiatives for cleaner oceans, better air quality and reduced greenhouse gas emissions.
“Norway and China both have strong expertise in these areas, and we are encouraged to see how environmental experts from our two countries have continued to work together, also during the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” she declared.
The ambassador said that oceans, sports and outdoor activities are also areas where she sees potential for further cooperation as Norway-China cooperation advances in many areas.
With extensive ocean cooperation, research and trade, Brudeset said she sees great potential for further cooperation between the two important ocean countries, with the aim of ensuring that Norway and China can benefit from an ocean economy. profitable and sustainable.
Outdoor activities
According to Brudeset, sports and outdoor activities are an integral part of Norwegian culture and the daily life of Norwegians.
“Being a strong winter sports nation, the Olympic Winter Games are a very important event for us. Based on this experience, Norway is cooperating with China to share best practices in order to contribute to the success of the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, ”she said. .
In January, during a celebration of the one-year countdown to the Beijing 2022 Games, Ole Einar Bjorndalen, the Norwegian head coach of the Chinese national biathlon team, said in a video that the team was doing well after about eight months of training in China. .
“A year before the Olympics we are in good shape and training hard every day,” the eight-time Olympic gold medalist said in the video.
