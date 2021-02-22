Panel investigating 2018 Senate scam makes no progress





ISLAMABAD: A three-member ministerial committee formed to investigate the leaked video of the 2018 Senate elections has so far made no breakthrough, although the prime minister reportedly saw the clip two years ago.

The committee is scheduled to hold its second meeting on Wednesday. Its first meeting was on February 12.

The Prime Minister had formed the committee composed of Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Federal Minister of Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari and Prime Minister’s Advisor on Accountability Shahzad Akbar.

Imran Khan kicked 20 PTI MPAs two years ago and impeached another lawmaker this month shortly after the video was leaked to media.

The committee will hold its second meeting on Wednesday

Some senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) claimed that the house shown in the video is located in Islamabad and that it is not the residence of Assembly Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They said that a billionaire was involved in buying votes from 21 PTI members of the KP Assembly in 2018 and was once again active in this dirty business for the Senate elections to be held on 3 March.

Contacted, Fawad Chaudhry said the committee would meet on Wednesday. Let’s see what’s going on.

He agreed that nothing had yet been presented to the committee regarding who had purchased the loyalty of the PTI MPAs.

When asked if he knew the location of the house in the federal capital where the deal was made, as some PTI leaders claim, including the Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaisar, the minister expressed ignorance.

Mr Chaudhry said the committee would decide the scope of its work, the mandate and the determination of criminal liability of those involved in the scam.

He said the committee could seek help from the Federal Investigation Agency and the police to verify the identities of vote buyers and sellers.

The minister categorically refuted the opposition’s claim that Defense Minister Pervez Khattak and President Asad Qaisar were involved in the scam and said: We should not give importance to the false statements of the opposition.

He said the PTI had already removed 21 AMPs from the party for allegedly receiving money to sell their loyalty and that now the committee would expose the faces that bought them.

The committee was tasked with verifying the facts about the scam and submitting its recommendations to the prime minister within a month.

Shahzad Akbar had previously said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was apparently behind the scam.

But PPP leader Farhatullah Babar rejected the allegation and said two MPAs claimed that Pervez Khattak and Asad Qaisar bought the loyalty of their own party lawmakers so that they could not vote for other parties. .

He said that in the past it had been experienced that MPAs were sometimes bought out to keep them loyal to their party.

Posted in Dawn, February 22, 2021

