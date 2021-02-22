Regarding the government PPnBM incentive for cars, Jokowi said





“These methods will help generate demand, consumption and purchasing power of the population,” he said during the Chinese New Year celebration on Saturday (20/2/2021). Also read: New corporate tax rates to be announced in early March 2021 Jokowi added that the provision of PPnBM DTP incentives for cars is the government’s effort to revive the manufacturing sector. With this incentive, he also believes that the auto industry will experience better growth than the previous year. The granting of PPnBM DTP is expected to come into effect on March 1, 2021. In the meantime, the Ministry of Finance has included its cap in the National Economic Recovery Program and will issue a regulation from the Minister of Finance regarding the incentive. The PPnBM incentive for DTP cars is valid for 9 months, including the first 3 months of PPnBM 100% DTP, then in the next 3 months PPnBM is reduced by 50% of the rate, and the last 3 months as PPnBM is cut by 25 % of the price. Also Read: Regulate Taxes and LPI Partners, Jokowi Releases New PP “The incentive applies to motor vehicles in a segment of less than 1,500 cm3, in particular for the sedan and 4×2 category,” said the president. In order to support the effectiveness of the government supported PPnBM incentives, the Bank of Indonesia (BI) will lower the down payment limit or advance payment (DP) up to 0% for all types of new motor vehicles. In the meantime, the Financial Services Authority (OJK) will also review regulations to reduce credit risk-weighted assets (RWA) on motor vehicles covered by the state-funded PPnBM. Read also: Tax Court trial suspended temporarily Jokowi believed that the resurgence of the corporate sector will create many jobs in a sustainable way. This is different from job creation through temporary APBN or APBD instruments, such as cash intensive programs. “The expansion of employment opportunities that can be sustainable comes from the commercial players, from the business world. The key is there. This is what the company needs,” he said. (platform) Also read: New PP! Government officially cuts interest tax rates on bonds







