New York rinks will remain open for now despite dispute with Trump





NEW YORK (AP) Two Central Park ice rinks that were due to close after Sunday because New York City cuts ties with the Trump organization that manages them will remain open until the end of the season.

Mayor Bill de Blasios’ press secretary Bill Neidhardt said in a statement on Sunday that the rinks will remain open for the remaining weeks of the season, but added, make no mistake, we will no longer be doing business with the Trump organization in the future. Inciting an insurgency will never be forgotten or forgiven.

The De Blasios administration announced last month that it would end commercial contracts with President Donald Trump after the January 6 insurgency on Capitol Hill. The rinks were to close after the Sunday sessions.

In a tweet Sunday night, Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, thanked de Blasio and wrote, You just made countless New York families (with our 250 employees) incredibly happy. It’s a bright moment for New York and know that we appreciate it. I look forward to thanking you in person.

Previously, Eric Trump had called the decision to close the rinks purely a political stunt that only hurt New Yorkers.

Instead of focusing on a dying city that everyone is leaving due to rising crime, high taxes, closed businesses and utterly incompetent leadership, the mayor painted signs outside Trump Tower and attempted to destroy the only outdoor activity accessible to children during a pandemic. Trump said in a statement.

De Blasio said the Trump organization makes about $ 17 million a year in profits from its contracts to run the rinks, as well as a carousel in Central Park and a golf course in the Bronx.

He said the city would be looking for new vendors for all the attractions.

We are working diligently through our competitive bidding process to find new operators for this great equipment so as not to impact the respective seasons, said Parks spokesperson Crystal Howard , at the New York Post.

The rinks are used by skating and youth hockey programs.

Everyone was absolutely devastated, every kid, their parents, their coaches, Harlem ice hockey director Malik Garvin told CBS. Children pay the price for something they had nothing to do with.

