Ban on student unions – Journal





The damaging effects of the stigmatization of student unions in the Zia era are keenly felt in the current political atmosphere. The ban on student unions that successive governments have failed to revoke has created a great void in the political and ideological education of our young people, and has given space to many narrow-minded people who use politics as a way to get money and influence. Indeed, as Senator Raza Rabbani recently pointed out at the annual Asma Jahangir Memorial conference, student unions have helped to ideologically nurture aspiring politicians. The senator was also right to point out that participation in student politics was one of the key ingredients of the democratic struggle, which was stifled during the dictatorships of Ayub Khan and Ziaul Haq, as well as workers’ activity and intellectual. The ban on student unions was institutionalized by an interim court ruling in 1992 that restricted all student political activity following deadly clashes on college campuses. This was followed by the Supreme Court ruling of 1993 which allowed very limited student activity. Over the years, for opponents of the idea of ​​student political activity, this decision has served as a pretext not to allow the unionization of students. However, former ideologues, including Mr. Rabbani, believe that this interpretation is wrong because article 17 of the Constitution stipulates that the formation of associations and unions is a fundamental right.

Obviously, the argument that student unions are leading the way for violence is invalid as there have been several violent incidents on campuses despite the decades-long ban on student political activity. Although Prime Minister Imran Khan said when he took office said he would allow student unions, his government’s response to the student march in late 2019 was nothing short of autocratic. There were reports of harassment and rustication of students while others were booked under the pretext of incitement to violence while the rallies were peaceful and well organized. The authorities must realize that the struggle for unionization is a battle for independence of thought and inclusiveness.

Posted in Dawn, February 22, 2021

