Politics
Rare visit to Israel by Egyptian oil minister sends signals to Biden, Erdogan
While the Egyptian Minister of Oil and Mineral Resources ‘visit to Israel on Sunday had the trappings of a routine discussion of regional partners’ energy cooperation, it also sent a message to rivals and the United States.
Tarek el-Molla’s trip was notable for the simple fact that he was the Egyptian prime minister to visit Israel since Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry met Netanyahu in 2016.
And El-Molla is not a minor player. “El-Molla is very close to Sisi,” said Gabriel Mitchell of the Mitvim Institute, an Israel-based think tank. “He is arguably one of the most visible Egyptian ministers outside of the presidency.”
Receive The Times of Israel daily edition via email and never miss our best articles Sign up for free
There is certainly no dearth of important energy issues for El-Molla to discuss with Israel. Israel and Egypt agreed on Sunday to connect Israel’s Leviathan natural gas field to Egyptian liquid natural gas facilities via an undersea pipeline, from which it can be exported to European markets.
Additionally, a UAE-Israel plan to pump oil from Eilat on the Red Sea to Ashkelon on the Mediterranean concerns Egypt, but Cairo has largely refrained from publicly criticizing the project. Israeli natural gas for Gaza is in the process of being approved, and anything happening in the coastal enclave could have a direct impact on Egyptian security.
And analysts say one of the main goals of the meetings – beyond energy talks – was to send a message to Turkey and its president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
For almost a decade, Turkey has been committedin a bitter rivalry with Egypt which began when Erdogan supported the Muslim Brotherhood after the group was ousted from power in Cairo
In the Mediterranean, Egypt has aligned itself with Greece and Cyprus, which accuse Turkey of illegally drilling for natural gas in their exclusive economic zones. Along with Israel, the countries formed the EastMed Gas Forum, headquartered in Cairo, and conducted joint military exercises.
“A meeting between Israel and Egypt, although not the main purpose of the visit, sends a message to Turkey, especially in the context of the other meetings taking place this month,” said Mitchell.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Israel on February 8 and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades met with Netanyahu on February 14.
“There is a clear message of unity, that these partners are working together, that they have their diplomatic ducks in a row, they have their energy ducks in a row.
The Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF), which includes Israel, Egypt, Cyprus, Greece and the Palestinian Authority, was officially launched in September. The forum intends to cooperate in the establishment of a gas pipeline connecting Israel, Greece and Cyprus with Italy and Europe. The ultimate goal is to supply the continent with ten percent of its gas.
Israel joined EMGF last September in a development project formally establishing the original idea of Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz and el-Molla as a regional intergovernmental organization, based in Cairo.
The visit was also intended to send a message to the Biden administration.
Egypt anticipates increased pressure from the US government on its human rights record.
“We will not tolerate attacks or threats by foreign governments against US citizens or their family members,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said last week after President Abdel’s government Fattah el Sissi arrested the family of a political activist who is also an American citizen.
As a presidential candidate, Biden tweeted: “No more blank checks for ‘Trump’s favorite dictator’.”
Mohamed Amashah has finally returned home after 486 days in Egyptian prison for holding a protest placard. Arresting, torturing and exiling activists like Sarah Hegazy and Mohamed Soltan or threatening their families is unacceptable. No more blank checks for “Favorite Dictator” Trumps. https://t.co/RtZkbGh6ik
– Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 12, 2020
“I have no doubt the Egyptians are worried about the Biden administration,” said Eran Lerman, vice president of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security and former deputy director of Israel’s National Security Council .
“Egyptians understand well how important expressions of normalization like this are to Israel,” said Moshe Albo, a modern Middle Eastern historian and researcher at the Dado Center for Interdisciplinary Military Studies. “Therefore, the hidden message is that Egypt is working with Israel and waiting for Israel to help with the United States; and a message to the United States, which will see Egypt cooperate with Israel.
“The whole of the Eastern Mediterranean is organizing so that Biden hears a unified position from us,” Lerman said.
Lerman sees the visits by Greek and Cypriot leaders as part of the regional coordination process directed partially to Biden. “They weren’t here just to talk about tourism,” he said.
The visit, during which el-Molla visited Palestinian officials in Ramallah, also allowed Egypt to present itself as an invaluable mediator between Israel and the Palestinians, as it has sought to do since the victory. election campaign of Biden. In December, Sisi said Cairo was working to advance the two-state solution. A week before Biden took office, Egypt hosted Jordanian, French and German foreign ministers to discuss the relaunch of the Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.
The more Egypt can present itself as a source of stability and cooperation in the region, according to logic, the less it will be subjected to the pressure of the United States on its human rights record.
In their comments, Israeli leaders sought to highlight Egypt’s positive influence in the Middle East. “Egypt plays a vital role in the region to promote security, stability and peace,” Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said.
He was also sure to play on the appearance of increasing normalization with Egypt. “Egypt was the first country to sign a peace agreement with Israel,” Ashkenazi said, “and we hope that the paradigm shift of the Abrahamic accords and all the normalization, together we can expand the circle of peace. around the region.
Mitchell believes that relations between Israel and Egypt are significantly warmer than they have been in the past. “Cooperation has never been so diverse and has never been so significant in the history of bilateral relations,” he said.
“There is a trend towards standardization,” Lerman agreed. “I remind you that the Egyptians gave their support to the Abrahamic accords.
Albo is not convinced the Egyptians are trying to show that they intend to continue a noticeably warmer relationship with Israel. “Egypt presents the internal visit as a visit that advances Egypt’s interests, one of its commitments under Egypt’s vision for EastMed, in which el-Molla meets with Palestinian and Israeli energy ministers.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]