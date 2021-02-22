Rare visit to Israel by Egyptian oil minister sends signals to Biden, Erdogan

While the Egyptian Minister of Oil and Mineral Resources ‘visit to Israel on Sunday had the trappings of a routine discussion of regional partners’ energy cooperation, it also sent a message to rivals and the United States.

Tarek el-Molla’s trip was notable for the simple fact that he was the Egyptian prime minister to visit Israel since Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry met Netanyahu in 2016.

And El-Molla is not a minor player. “El-Molla is very close to Sisi,” said Gabriel Mitchell of the Mitvim Institute, an Israel-based think tank. “He is arguably one of the most visible Egyptian ministers outside of the presidency.”

There is certainly no dearth of important energy issues for El-Molla to discuss with Israel. Israel and Egypt agreed on Sunday to connect Israel’s Leviathan natural gas field to Egyptian liquid natural gas facilities via an undersea pipeline, from which it can be exported to European markets.

Additionally, a UAE-Israel plan to pump oil from Eilat on the Red Sea to Ashkelon on the Mediterranean concerns Egypt, but Cairo has largely refrained from publicly criticizing the project. Israeli natural gas for Gaza is in the process of being approved, and anything happening in the coastal enclave could have a direct impact on Egyptian security.

And analysts say one of the main goals of the meetings – beyond energy talks – was to send a message to Turkey and its president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

For almost a decade, Turkey has been committedin a bitter rivalry with Egypt which began when Erdogan supported the Muslim Brotherhood after the group was ousted from power in Cairo

In the Mediterranean, Egypt has aligned itself with Greece and Cyprus, which accuse Turkey of illegally drilling for natural gas in their exclusive economic zones. Along with Israel, the countries formed the EastMed Gas Forum, headquartered in Cairo, and conducted joint military exercises.

“A meeting between Israel and Egypt, although not the main purpose of the visit, sends a message to Turkey, especially in the context of the other meetings taking place this month,” said Mitchell.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Israel on February 8 and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades met with Netanyahu on February 14.

“There is a clear message of unity, that these partners are working together, that they have their diplomatic ducks in a row, they have their energy ducks in a row.

The Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF), which includes Israel, Egypt, Cyprus, Greece and the Palestinian Authority, was officially launched in September. The forum intends to cooperate in the establishment of a gas pipeline connecting Israel, Greece and Cyprus with Italy and Europe. The ultimate goal is to supply the continent with ten percent of its gas.

Israel joined EMGF last September in a development project formally establishing the original idea of ​​Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz and el-Molla as a regional intergovernmental organization, based in Cairo.

The visit was also intended to send a message to the Biden administration.

Egypt anticipates increased pressure from the US government on its human rights record.

“We will not tolerate attacks or threats by foreign governments against US citizens or their family members,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said last week after President Abdel’s government Fattah el Sissi arrested the family of a political activist who is also an American citizen.

As a presidential candidate, Biden tweeted: “No more blank checks for ‘Trump’s favorite dictator’.”

“I have no doubt the Egyptians are worried about the Biden administration,” said Eran Lerman, vice president of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security and former deputy director of Israel’s National Security Council .

“Egyptians understand well how important expressions of normalization like this are to Israel,” said Moshe Albo, a modern Middle Eastern historian and researcher at the Dado Center for Interdisciplinary Military Studies. “Therefore, the hidden message is that Egypt is working with Israel and waiting for Israel to help with the United States; and a message to the United States, which will see Egypt cooperate with Israel.

“The whole of the Eastern Mediterranean is organizing so that Biden hears a unified position from us,” Lerman said.

Lerman sees the visits by Greek and Cypriot leaders as part of the regional coordination process directed partially to Biden. “They weren’t here just to talk about tourism,” he said.

The visit, during which el-Molla visited Palestinian officials in Ramallah, also allowed Egypt to present itself as an invaluable mediator between Israel and the Palestinians, as it has sought to do since the victory. election campaign of Biden. In December, Sisi said Cairo was working to advance the two-state solution. A week before Biden took office, Egypt hosted Jordanian, French and German foreign ministers to discuss the relaunch of the Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.

The more Egypt can present itself as a source of stability and cooperation in the region, according to logic, the less it will be subjected to the pressure of the United States on its human rights record.

In their comments, Israeli leaders sought to highlight Egypt’s positive influence in the Middle East. “Egypt plays a vital role in the region to promote security, stability and peace,” Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said.

He was also sure to play on the appearance of increasing normalization with Egypt. “Egypt was the first country to sign a peace agreement with Israel,” Ashkenazi said, “and we hope that the paradigm shift of the Abrahamic accords and all the normalization, together we can expand the circle of peace. around the region.

Mitchell believes that relations between Israel and Egypt are significantly warmer than they have been in the past. “Cooperation has never been so diverse and has never been so significant in the history of bilateral relations,” he said.

“There is a trend towards standardization,” Lerman agreed. “I remind you that the Egyptians gave their support to the Abrahamic accords.

Albo is not convinced the Egyptians are trying to show that they intend to continue a noticeably warmer relationship with Israel. “Egypt presents the internal visit as a visit that advances Egypt’s interests, one of its commitments under Egypt’s vision for EastMed, in which el-Molla meets with Palestinian and Israeli energy ministers.